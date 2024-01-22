How to breed, infuse, and upgrade Pals in Palworld

If you're new to the game, you might not be aware that you can breed Pals in Palworld besides catching them and making them work and fight for you. You can also infuse them to make one Pal level up faster and become stronger with better stats. There is a lot that you can do in this game, with breeding and infusing being two of the most important mechanics that you need to learn in Palword.

In this article, we go over everything you need to know about breeding, infusing, and upgrading Pals in this new adventure survival title.

How to breed Pals in Palworld

Breeding Farm to breed Pals in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

You will unlock various forms of technology as you level up in this game. Once you have attained Level 19 in your Tech Tree, you will be ready to begin breeding, as this is when you will unlock the Breeding Farm technology in the game.

Upon unlocking the Breeding Farm structure, you will need the following items to construct it:

100 Wood

20 Stones

50 Fibres

Once that is done, you can breed Pals in Palworld by lifting the one you want to breed and dropping it in the Breeding Farm. To lift the creature and move it inside the Breeding Farm, press the F key on your keyboard.

It is important to note that to breed Pals in Palworld, you will need creatures of two different genders – male and female (there are only two genders in this game).

Cake in the Breeding Farm box (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Another important thing to note is that you will need to place a Cake in the box near the fence of the Breeding Farm. If you don't do this, the Pals will not provide you with an egg while you go through the process of breeding.

Once the breeding progress bar fills to the brim, you will get an egg. If you want Pal offspring that are variations of the parents, you will have to put additional elements into the Breeding Farm.

When you look to breed Pals in Palworld, it is important to note that the offspring's stats and passive abilities/traits are inherited from its parents. After obtaining the egg, you can use the Egg Incubator to hatch it.

How to infuse Pals in Palworld

Pal Essence Condenser (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Infusing is the technique of combining multiple instances of the same species of Pal to increase the stats of the best one from the lot.

To infuse Pals in this game, you will first have to reach level 14, unlock the Pal Essence Condenser, and craft this technology. Then, select the Pal you want to infuse. If you have multiple instances, you can select and infuse them to increase the rank of one Pal of that species.

After one infusion is done, you will need to double the amount of essence to get another star for the same Pal. This way, you can get four stars to max out the creature you’ve been grinding for so long.

How to upgrade Pals in Palworld

Anubis (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Infusing with the Essence Condenser is one way of upgrading your Pals. You can also give Pal Souls to a particular creature using an Anubis Statue if you want to upgrade it. There are three types of Pal Soul:

Small Pal Soul: You can obtain this from Nox, Daedream, Cawgnito, Maraith, Tombat, and Felbat.

Medium Pal Soul: You can get this from Helzephyr.

Large Pal Soul: You can get this from Anubis.

That covers everything you need to know to upgrade, infuse, and breed Pals in Palworld.

If you are running short on Pal Spheres, consider reading our guide that teaches you how to craft Pal Spheres.

And if you have just picked up the game, check out our 10 best tips for Palworld beginners.