Palworld: How to refund Pal Souls from Statue of Power

Pal Souls are one of the important resources you need to make your Pals more powerful in Palworld. You use them at a Statue of Power, and after interacting with the structure, you invest the souls to give certain Pals a boost in power. This works a bit like the Pal Essence Condenser, but it buffs different stats for the Pal that you select.

As you make your way through the game, you will eventually start catching and breeding Pals who come with better active and passive skills. So you might just be looking for a refund of souls that you have used on another Pal before to boost the new one that you have gotten.

Today’s Palworld guide will go over how you can get a refund of your used Pal Souls from the Statue of Power.

How to get Pal Soul refunds from Statue of Power in Palworld

To get a refund of Souls used on a Statue of Power, all you need to do is walk up to it and interact with it again. You will find an option that reads “Reset.” It will be right beside “Enhance Pal.”

Once you click on it, you can choose the Pal whose stats you want to reset, and then by investing a bit of Gold, you will be able to get back all the Pal Souls that you have invested in it.

Best ways to get more Pal Souls in Palworld

If you are looking for ways to get more Souls in Palworld, here are a few things that you can do:

Make sure that you open every Gold chest that you come across. They have the highest chance of dropping Pal Souls in the game. Other chests can give you souls, but the RNG for it is rather low.

You can even pick up Pal Souls from the open world. They are shown as shiny objects you can interact with and pick up. However, it’s best to pick these up as you explore the map instead of actively searching for them.

Some high-tier Pals also drop Pal Souls when caught or defeated. World Bosses too drop them from time to time, so make sure you pick them up.

You will sometimes find and be raided by members of the Free Pal Alliance. Defeating them will often reward you with Pal Souls.

