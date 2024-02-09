Palworld “Ore not respawning” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Palworld players are facing another performance issue as Ore does not seem to be respawning in the game even after a full day’s cycle. Ore is one of the most important resources in the game. You will not be able to craft guns, bullets, and other core items if you do not have enough Ore and Ingot in your inventory.

Hence, Ore mounds not respawning in the wild after you have collected them is definitely problematic. While there are no permanent solutions for this problem yet, there are certain workarounds that might just temporarily deal with the issue.

This Palworld guide will therefore go over how you may be able to deal with the Ore respawn issue in the game.

How to fix the “Ore not respawning” error in Palworld

1) Make sure you have not built a structure on an ore spawn

One reason why your Ore may not be respawning in Palworld is that you built a structure on it. If that is the case, you will need to move the structure somewhere else and then let one day pass in the game. After one day passes, make your way to the Ore site to see if the mound has respawned.

2) Make sure that Gathering Objects Respawn interval is low

It could be that the Gathering Objects Respawn interval is set on high in your World Settings,. If this is the case, the Ores will not respawn in a single day’s cycle; they will take significantly longer. Make sure you set it to low or normal so that the mounds respawn more often.

3) Restart your server

You can restart the game or the server in an attempt to resolve the issue. Log back in to check if the problem has been fixed.

4) Wait for a patch

As Palword is still in its early access phase, Pocket Pair is regularly sending out updates to fix various aspects of the game. Performance fixes are deployed periodically, so an Ore spawn fix will likely arrive in future patches. Make sure that you keep the game updated to the latest version at all times.

5) Reach out to Palworld support

If the performance issues continue, try reaching out to Pocket Pair Support Team. They are likely to reach out and offer some help.

