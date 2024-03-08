How to get Legendary Old Bow in Palworld

The Legendary Old Bow in Palworld is an excellent weapon to wield while exploring the vast expanses of Palpagos Island. While this is not something you can get your hands on in the early phase of your Palworld journey, it is a must-have weapon, and you should give a lot of priority to finding its schematic in Palworld.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to get your hands on the rare and powerful Legendary Old Bow in Palworld, including the best ways to get the schematic of this weapon and the items needed to craft it.

How to get the Legendary Old Bow in Palworld

Legendary Old Bow Schematic (Image via Pocketpair Inc)

You will have to capture or eliminate Kingpaca, an Alpha Boss Pal, to get the schematic for the Legendary Old Bow. The drop is not guaranteed, and there is a four to five percent of this boss dropping the schematic after you kill or capture it.

Kingpaca can be found in the open very early in the game. So, you can challenge it even if you do not have Pals that do a lot of damage to enemies. Be careful not to get hit by attacks from Kingpaca, as it does have the potential to one-shot low-level players.

Getting the Legendary Old Bow in Palworld will make you extremely efficient in combat. You can easily counter strong bosses even if their levels are above 30. As of this writing, the Legendary Old Bow is one of the best weapons in Paworld.

Items required to craft the Legendary Old Bow in Palworld

High Quality Workbench (Image via Pocketpair Inc)

Once you get your hands on the schematic for this amazing weapon, you must gather the resources needed to craft the Legendary Old Bow. You will need the following items:

10 Ancient Civilization Parts

33 Stone

202 Wood

100 Fibre

Out of these, Wood, Stone, and Fibre are very easy to get. You can get Wood and Fibre by cutting down trees in the game. You can also find these resources lying on the ground while exploring the map.

If you have a Lumbering station at your base, you can assign a Pal with Lumbering Work Suitability to gather Wood for you.

You can get Stone by mining rock formations that you can find in almost any region. You can also find Stone distributed on the ground randomly throughout the map.

Digtoise is great for mining (Image via Pocketpair Inc)

Like the Lumbering station, there is a Mining station that you can assign a Pal with Mining Work Suitability to gather Stone for you.

Besides these materials, you will also need a workbench to craft the bow using the aforementioned items. There are three types of workbenches in Palworld:

Primitive Workbench

High Quality Workbench

Weapon Workbench

You can unlock these workbenches as you level up in the game. The Primitive Workbench is the one that is easiest to get. So, once you get the schematic for the Legendary Old Bow in Palworld, use this structure to craft it using the materials you gathered.