10 best Alpha Pals in Palworld, ranked

The best Alpha Pals roam the wilderness of Palworld, harboring superior stats and sizes. Alpha Pals are scattered all across the map in Palworld, are typically larger, and are marked by a special icon once you catch them. These enhanced creatures guard coveted territories and boast raw potential. But with so many variations and evolving skills, which Alpha deserves to be amongst the best?

From fire-breathing dragons to hulking rock giants, prepare to discover the 10 best Alpha Pals that will dominate your Palworld experience, propelling you to victory and base-building mastery. This definitive ranking dissects the fiercest fighters, analyzing their strengths, weaknesses, and Partner Skills.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking the best Alpha Pals in Palworld

10) Quivern

Quivern as seen in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Dragon

Dragon Location: North of the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant fast travel point

North of the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant fast travel point Work Sustainability: Handiwork (level 1), Gathering (level 2), Mining (level 2), Transporting (level 3)

Handiwork (level 1), Gathering (level 2), Mining (level 2), Transporting (level 3) Weakness: Ice

Ice Partner Skill: Sky Dragon's Affection - Can be ridden as a flying mount. Enhances Dragon attacks while mounted.

Quivern, an early-stage Alpha Pal at level 23, is a formidable Dragon-type mount with a solid array of attacks, although its speed ranks it in the middle tier among flying Pals. Quivern's standout feature is its partner skill, which imbues mounted attacks with the revered Dragon type, making it one of the game's best Alpha Pals.

9) Paladius

Paladius as seen in the game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Neutral

Neutral Location: Northwest of the Deep Sand Dunes fast travel point

Northwest of the Deep Sand Dunes fast travel point Work Sustainability: Lumbering (level 2), Mining (level 2)

Lumbering (level 2), Mining (level 2) Weakness: Dark

Dark Partner Skill: Holy Winged Knight - You can ride on its back to move around. While riding, you can triple jump.

Paladius, part of the knight duo, boasts exceptional defense and stands out as one of the toughest Pals. Appearing at level 50, it's the strongest Neutral-type Pal available. With impressive speed as the third fastest land Pal and the ability to double jump over obstacles, Paladius is a legendary asset and one of the best Alpha Pals in the game.

8) Jormuntide

Jormuntide as an Alpha Boss in the game. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Dragon/Water

Dragon/Water Location: Southeast of the Investigator's Fork fast travel point, northeast of the Mossanda Forest fast travel point

Southeast of the Investigator's Fork fast travel point, northeast of the Mossanda Forest fast travel point Work Sustainability: Watering (level 4)

Watering (level 4) Weakness: Ice, Electric

Ice, Electric Partner Skill: Stormbringer Sea Dragon - A ridden skill. Allows travel on water and prevents stamina loss while riding on water.

Renowned for its speed and unique ability to prevent stamina loss while traversing water, Jormuntide stands out as one of the best Alpha Pals in the water elemental category. Being an Alpha Boss spawning at level 45, it's a late-game powerhouse. With its exclusive "watering" skill at level 4, Jormuntide is invaluable for automating late-game tasks like plantations and mills.

7) Lunaris

Lunaris as seen in the Paldex. (Image via Pocekt Pair, Inc)

Element: Neutral

Neutral Location: Northwest of Sea Breeze Archipelago Reef fast travel point

Northwest of Sea Breeze Archipelago Reef fast travel point Work Sustainability: Handiwork (level 3), Gathering (level 1), Transporting (level 1)

Handiwork (level 3), Gathering (level 1), Transporting (level 1) Weakness: Dark

Dark Partner Skill:Antigravity - While in team, Lunaris manipulates gravity, increasing the player's max carrying capacity. 80 weight added at level 1 and does stack with multiple.

Lunaris is a versatile Alpha Pal in the Neutral typing, making it adaptable in battles without elemental weaknesses. With a Level 3 Handiwork skill, it excels in base management, crafting tools and equipment. Its standout feature is the Antigravity perk, boosting carrying capacity for more loot during adventures or ore farming expeditions. Lunaris is undeniably one of the best Alpha Pals in Palworld.

6) Necromus

Necromus as seen in the Paldex. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Dark

Dark Location: Northwest of the Deep Sand Dunes fast travel point

Northwest of the Deep Sand Dunes fast travel point Work Sustainability: Lumbering (level 2), Mining (level 2)

Lumbering (level 2), Mining (level 2) Weakness: Dragon

Dragon Partner Skill: Black Knight of the Abyss - You can ride on its back to move around. While riding, you can double jump.

Necromus, the dark counterpart of the knight duo, boasts exceptional attack power and agility, solidifying its position as one of the best Alpha Pals in Palworld. As the fastest land mount with a double-jump ability, Necromus excels in exploration and combat, making it a prized asset for players.

5) Anubis

Anubis is a legendary guardian deity in Palworld. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Ground

Ground Location: Northeast of the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant fast travel point

Northeast of the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant fast travel point Work Sustainability: Handiwork (level 4), Mining (level 3), Transporting (level 2)

Handiwork (level 4), Mining (level 3), Transporting (level 2) Weakness: Grass

Grass Partner Skill: Guardian of the Desert - When fighting together, applies Ground damage to the player's attacks.

With a powerful combination of strength and utility, Anubis stands out as one of the best Alpha Pals. With high Attack and Defense stats, this jackal-headed Pal is a formidable combatant that wields devastating AoE and single-target attacks. Its Level 4 "handiwork" skill ensures efficient crafting of high-quality gear, making Anubis a top choice for both battle and equipment production.

4) Lyleen Noct

Lyleen Noct as seen in the game. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Dark

Dark Location: Northwest of the Unthawable Lake fast travel point

Northwest of the Unthawable Lake fast travel point Work Sustainability: Handiwork (level 3), Gathering (level 2), Medicine Production (level 3)

Handiwork (level 3), Gathering (level 2), Medicine Production (level 3) Weakness: Dragon

Dragon Partner Skill: Goddess of the Tranquil Light - When activated, the queen's soothing graces greatly restore the player's HP.

Lyleen Noct excels outside of combat with the "Goddess of the Tranquil Light" skill, providing potent healing for your team. Additionally, its Beautiful Flower drop is a valuable resource for crafting high-quality items. Its graceful yet powerful supportive role makes Lyleen Noct one of Palworld's best Alpha Pals.

3) Blazamut

Blazamut as seen in the game. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Fire

Fire Location: Northwest of the Ancient Civilization Ruins fast travel point

Northwest of the Ancient Civilization Ruins fast travel point Work Sustainability: Kindling (level 3), Mining (level 4)

Kindling (level 3), Mining (level 4) Weakness: Water

Water Partner Skill: Magma Kaiser - A ridden skill. Enhances fire attacks while ridden.

Blazamut is a fiery powerhouse in Palworld, with a devastating arsenal of fire-type attacks that can overcome even the toughest opponents. Its high attack stat ensures formidable damage, while its decent defense makes it durable. Keeping aside its raw power, Blazamut's level 4 "mining" skill is invaluable for gathering resources, making it one of the best Alpha Pals for your team.

2) Jetragon

Jetragon is the fastest Pal in Palworld. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Dragon

Dragon Location: Western edge of the map, to the west of the Ruin Fortress City fast travel point

Western edge of the map, to the west of the Ruin Fortress City fast travel point Work Sustainability: Gathering (level 3)

Gathering (level 3) Weakness: Ice

Ice Partner Skill: Aerial missile - You can ride on its back to fly. While riding, you can continuously fire with a rocket launcher.

Jetragon, a legendary Dragon-type Pal, soars through the flaming skies of Palworld's Volcanic Archipelago. With unmatched aerial mobility and potent fire-based attacks, Jetragon is a jack-of-all-trades. As the fastest flying mount in the game, it outshines all others effortlessly.

Moreover, its partner skill enables devastating missile attacks, causing mayhem and dealing significant damage. Jetragon firmly holds its place as one of the best Alpha Pals in Palworld for the foreseeable future.

1) Frostallion

Frostallion as an Alpha Boss in Palworld. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Ice

Ice Location: East of the Land of Absolute Zero fast travel point

East of the Land of Absolute Zero fast travel point Work Sustainability: Cooling (level 4)

Cooling (level 4) Weakness: Fire

Fire Partner Skill: Ice Steed - Can be ridden as a flying mount. Changes the player's attack type to ice and enhances Ice attacks while mounted.

Frostallion, the majestic ice steed of Palworld, is a resilient warrior with impressive Defense and icy attacks. With immense HP, insanely high attack power, and exceptional speed, it ranks among the top Alpha Pals. Mounted on Frostallion, players benefit from ice-type attacks, particularly effective against dragon-type Pals. It's widely regarded as one of the best Alpha Pals, likely to maintain its legendary status at the top of the ladder.

Check out our Palworld guides to have an easier time in-game:

Best Jormuntide builds || Where to find Necromus || How to breed Anubis || Best Dragon-type Pals || All Merchant locations || All alpha bosses