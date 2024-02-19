Best Jetragon build in Palworld (fastest flying)

Having knowledge of the best Jetragon build will land you one of the fastest Pals in Palworld. In fact, this Pal happens to be the fastest flying mount in the game, helping you scour the vast expanses of Palpagos Island very quickly and efficiently. Besides flying, you can also use this beast in combat, and it is no pushover in this aspect either.

This article will guide you through all the essential information for creating the ultimate Jetragon build in Palworld.

Fastest flying Jetragon build in Palworld

The fastest-flying Jetragon build in Palworld should have the following traits:

Jetragon (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Partner Skill for the fastest Jetragon build

Aerial Missile is the Partner Skill that you will get to enjoy if you make Jetragon fight with you.

Best Active Skills for this build

You can use the following Active Skills for this combat build:

Dragon Meteor

Beam Comet

Fire Ball

Best Passive Skills for the fastest Jetragon build

You can have the following Passive Skills for this build:

Nimble: This skill will increase Jetragon’s movement speed by 10%.

Runner: This skill will increase this Pal’s speed by 20%

Swift: This skill increases Jetragon’s movement speed by 30%.

Legend: This skill will increase this Pal’s attack, defense, and movement speed by 15%.

What does Jetragon’s Partner Skill do in Palworld?

As mentioned earlier, Jetragon’s Partner Skill is called Aerial Missile. If you use this skill while mounted on Jetragon, this Pal will fire a series of missiles at your desired target.

Jetragon stats in Palworld

Jetragon's details in the game (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

These are the base stats of this monster:

HP: 110

110 Melee Attack: 100

100 Magic Attack: 140

140 Defense: 110

110 Support: 100

100 Slow Walk Speed: 600

600 Run Speed: 1,700

1,700 Ride Sprint Speed: 3,300

3,300 Food Amount: 9

9 Value: 8,680

Best counters to use against Jetragon

Since Jetragon is a Dragon-type Pal, you will have the best results if you go in the fight with Ice-type Pals. So, to counter Jetragon, consider using the following Pals:

Frostallion

Penking

Jetragon's Work Suitability in Palworld

Jetragon has level three Gathering Work Suitability. So, this Pal can help you move resources to chests efficiently. However, it is best if you keep this Pal in your party and use it for traveling and fighting enemies.

If you don't have this Legendary monster in your account yet, consider reading our article that tells you everything regarding Jetragon in Palworld.