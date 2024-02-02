5 fastest flying mounts in Palworld

If you’re going to fly, it may as well be fast, so which Pals are the fastest flying mounts in Palworld? After an exhaustive search, we’ve found a group of Pals that, although not the easiest to come across, are worth it based on pure speed in the air. That’s what matters here - not rarity, how cool they look, or how useful they are in combat. However, that isn’t to say these aren’t also powerful Pals.

But when it comes down to the fastest flying mounts in Palworld, the key is in the question: Speed. These pals all have that in common. They can soar across the skies like nobody else, making gathering, exploring, and reaching boss battles incredibly easy.

Which Pals make the fastest flying mounts in Palworld?

5) Shadowbeak

Sleek, dark, and powerful, it's Shadowbeak (Image via Pocketpair)

Base Speed: 850

850 Sprint Speed: 1200

When it comes to the fastest flying mounts in Palworld, Shadowbeak’s 1200 Sprint Speed is certainly respectable. I was torn between this and Beakon, which has the same speed, but I’m a sucker for a cool Dark-type. The major downside is that it’s off on the northeastern island. You might already be in the neighborhood looking for Blazamut, so why not grab a Shadowbeak, too?

4) Ragnahawk

Ragnahawk is certainly worth recruiting (Image via Pocketpair)

Base Speed: 800

800 Sprint Speed: 1300

Among the fastest flying mounts in Palworld is Ragnahawk, which picks up the pace at a sturdy 1300 Sprint Speed. This gorgeous Fire type also applies Fire damage to the player’s base attacks while mounted. However, this Pal, like Shadowbeak, is found somewhere a bit off the beaten path.

Ragnahawk can be found on the western side of the Volcanic region, so after you’ve caught a couple of Reptyro Pals on the eastern side of the Volcano, head west for one of these.

3) Faleris

Faleris is a gorgeous, useful Pal, not just for flying (Image via Pocketpair)

Base Speed: 1000

1000 Sprint Speed: 1400

Out of all the non-legendary Pals, Faleris is on top of the list of fastest flying mounts in Palworld. A powerful, relatively easy-to-find Fire type, it also has an incredibly useful Partner skill. It will make Ice-types drop even more items when they’ve been defeated.

Faleris's Sprint Speed of 1400 is only slightly slower than the next Pal on this list, so many players might skip that one and hold out with Faleris for most of their late game, and that’s perfectly acceptable. Like Shadowbeak, you can find it on the frozen, northeastern island.

2) Frostallion/Frostallion Noct

Frostallion is a late-game choice but an amazing one (Image via Pocketpair)

Base Speed: 1000

1000 Sprint Speed: 1500

Once you hit level 50, the fastest flying mounts in Palworld become accessible. Sure, the ones you’ve had until now are great, but Frostallion and Frostallion Noct are amazing, powerful legendary Pals.

They are only slightly faster than Faleris at 1500, but the ability to change your attack type to Ice (or Dark with Noct) is also enjoyable and useful. However, if you’ve come this far, you may as well just get the king of speed instead.

1) Jetragon

The king of the skies: Jetragon! (Image via Pocketpair)

Base Speed: 1700

1700 Sprint Speed: 3300

This is it: No other pick can top this for the fastest flying mounts in Palworld. Jetragon is the undisputed king of speed. A Sprint Speed of 3300 is already incredible, but its baseline speed of 1700 is better than any other Pal’s sprint speed.

The catch is that you must head to Mount Obsidian and battle with it. Once you've tamed and caught this Pal, you'll be glad you did. Your reward? Unparalleled speed and the ability to fire a rocket launcher on its back.

Check out our other Palworld lists

Rarest resources || Pals for Planting || Pals for generating electricity || Improve working conditions || Quickly make money || Fastest ways to level up || Pals to use as mounts || Things to add in the future ||