5 best Pals for generating electricity in Palworld

In Palworld, securing Pals adept in Generating Electricity is crucial for energizing key structures, such as the Production Assembly Line. As you progress to late-game scenarios, the demand for a consistent electricity supply increases, making the choice of Pals for this role increasingly important. This guide will explore the optimal Pals for both the early and late stages of Palworld that excel in electricity generation.

These selected Pals are ideal for powering your base's generator, ensuring you have the necessary electricity to advance to the next phase of the game. Note that the power generator feature becomes available at level 26. If you wish to quickly reach there, refer to these fastest ways to level up faster in Palworld.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Five best Palworld Pals for generating electricity

In the early game, Sparkit emerges as the preferred option. Found near the starting area, Sparkit, at level 1 in generating electricity, provides essential power generation capabilities for your initial setup. It's important to remember that the electricity needs of early-game structures are relatively low, so Sparkit's role can extend beyond power generation to include basic tasks like hauling and building.

1) Orserk

Orserk in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Orserk stands out as the ultimate late-game Pal for generating electricity, being the only one with a Level 4 proficiency in this skill. In addition to its unmatched electrical generation capabilities, Orserk also possesses common work suitabilities such as Handiwork and Transporting, making it a versatile addition to your team.

However, when using Orserk primarily for electricity generation, ensure it's assigned correctly to the Power Generator to prevent it from engaging in other tasks.

2) Relaxaurus Lux

Relaxaurus Lux in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Relaxaurus Lux, with a Level 3 proficiency in generating electricity and a Level 1 in transporting, is a formidable choice. While it's primarily destined to be stationed at the generator, its ability in transportation is a bonus.

Obtaining Relaxaurus Lux can be challenging, as it requires a raid at position -202, 347, or through breeding involving Sparkit and Relaxaurus. The breeding process in Palworld is straightforward, and once you obtain the Relaxaurus Lux Egg, it guarantees a Relaxaurus Lux upon hatching.

3) Grizzbolt

Grizzbolt in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Grizzbolt is an excellent choice, especially for those around level 20. It holds a Level 3 proficiency in generating electricity and comes with additional skills like Level 2 in Handiwork and Lumbering and Level 3 in Transporting.

Grizzbolt is found exclusively in the Wildlife Sanctuary at the bottom of the map. Its multifaceted abilities make it not just a powerhouse for electricity generation but also a helpful aid in other base activities.

4) Mossanda Lux

Mossanda Lux in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Mossanda Lux is a powerful and rare Electric-element Pal known for its combat prowess and versatility. While it excels in level 2 generating electricity for your base, it also has capabilities in Lumbering and Handiwork.

A unique feature of Mossanda Lux is its mountable attribute, allowing players to engage in mounted combat using a Grenade Launcher unlocked through its Partner Skill. This makes Mossanda Lux not just a utility Pal but also a formidable combat ally.

5) Univolt

Univolt in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Univolt, resembling a sleek horse with electric powers, is a versatile and powerful Pal. It excels in both combat and exploration, thanks to its agility and potent electric attacks.

Univolt's level 2 ability to generate electricity, combined with its combat skills, makes it a popular choice for players. It is relatively more common than Mossanda Lux, offering an accessible option for players seeking a dynamic and electrifying companion.

Choosing the right Pals for generating electricity can significantly impact your gameplay, especially as you progress to more advanced stages. Each of these Pals offers unique advantages, whether their electricity-generating capabilities, Combat and Partner skills, or versatility in other tasks.

Carefully select your Pals based on your current game level and strategic needs to ensure a steady and efficient power supply for your base.