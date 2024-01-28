Palworld: Best ways to improve poor working conditions and Pal morale

If your Pals are losing motivation when completing the daily endless chores back at camp then you might just be looking for the best ways to improve poor working conditions in Palworld.

Your Pals will often get tired when you are working them to the bone. This hampers their output and you will need to look for ways to improve morale and working conditions to make it a favorable environment for them.

Below are some of the best ways to improve poor working conditions in Palworld that you might want to look into.

Best ways to improve poor working conditions in Palworld

1) Build a Feed Box

Build a Feed Box and Berry Farm to increase Pal Morale (Image via Pocket Pair)

The first step to improving Pal morale in Palworld is to build a Feed Box. Your workers will often get hungry and to help them gain Nutrition and Sanity you will need to feed them often. This is where the Feed Box comes in which is unlocked at Technology 4.

Along with a Feed Box, you can even get a Berry Plantation going which is unlocked at Technology level 5. To build it you will need:

Three Berry Seeds

x20 Woods

x20 Stones

Assign a Pal that has Gathering Work Suitability to get the thing up and running. These two constructions will see to the feeding needs of every Pal in your camp.

2) Make Beds as your Pals need sleep too

Overworking your Pals will lead to exhaustion leading to declining productivity. Hence to keep them motivated in Palworld you might want to start building some beds at your base.

Straw beds are something that you will gain access to early on. However, the quality of sleep it provides is minimal and will not boost motivation all that much.

Make sure to start building Fluffy Pal Beds once you reach Technology Level 24. This will help them stay at the top of their game.

3) Promote recreational activities

You can build certain structures like Hot Springs at your base which act as recreational activities that help Pals gain their Sanity back. However, many of these structures are locked behind a higher Technology level.

The Hot Spring for example is locked behind Technology Level 9 and you will be requiring the following materials to build it:

x30 Wood

x15 Stone,

x10 Paldium Fragment

x10 Pal Fluids

Once you have built it, you will notice that Pals who are exhausted and overworked will automatically visit it to recharge. So don’t be shy about making these recreational units around your camp to keep your Pals motivated.

Build Hot Springs to regain Pal Sanity (Image via Pocket Pair)

4) Keep your Pals engaged: Idle minds have a negative effect on morale

Another way to improve working conditions in Palworld is to keep each of your pals engaged in an activity back at camp. If you see that there are Pals who are just sitting idle, make more constructions to keep them engaged. Your Pals won’t do well in terms of Sanity if they have nothing to do.