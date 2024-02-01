Where to find Blazamut in Palworld? Skills & item drops

When it comes to Pals, Blazamut in Palworld is truly one of the best. A monstrously powerful choice, it’s one of the best Ore farmers in the game. As you progress through this title, often called “Pokemon with guns,” you’re going to need a wide roster of Pals. They can fulfill all sorts of roles on your team. However, you might not want to simply catch one - instead, you might want to farm them for item drops.
We’ll go over the places you can do exactly that if you’re hunting Blazamut in the wild. In addition, we’ll highlight his skills, what level they unlock, and what he’ll drop when catching and slaying this Pal.
Where to hunt down Blazamut in Palworld
It’s worth noting that Blazamut is an incredibly powerful Pal in Palworld. A late-game monster, you’re going to want to be at least level 40 before tracking this fiery beast down. It can be found in two locations. One is a boss battle, and the other is a bit trickier to get to. You can find him in the screenshot above for both locations.
The first spot is the Scorching Mineshaft. To catch him here, you’ll need to overcome the boss fight with Blazamut in Palworld. Just head down into the Mineshaft until you reach the huge, imposing enemy. Your other option is to head to the northeasternmost island on the map. This requires a Pal that can fly.
You can find Blazamuts here as well, and they’re still incredibly strong. They aren’t boss-level encounters, but they can be a challenge to overcome. It’s recommended you bring a Pal with water abilities along for these fights.
What skills & items does Blazamut in Palworld feature
After you’ve caught a Blazamut in Palworld, you need to know what you can do with it. It has the Magma Kaiser Partner skill, which enhances Fire attacks while mounted. It drops two essential items: Coal and Flame Organ. These are needed for various things, so it’s worth farming him for them.
As a fairly strong Fire-type, it features a wide assortment of attacks and skills. Below, you’ll see the complete list of combat moves it can use, alongside the level in which you get them:
Hands down, Blazamut is one of the best Pals for mining in Palworld. Let this beast hang out and smash rocks to bits, and you’ll have more ore than you know what to do with. A few of these mighty Pals are going to serve you well. Here are its work skills:
- Kindling: Level 3
- Mining: Level 4
