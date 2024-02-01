Where to find Blazamut in Palworld? Skills & item drops

When it comes to Pals, Blazamut in Palworld is truly one of the best. A monstrously powerful choice, it’s one of the best Ore farmers in the game. As you progress through this title, often called “Pokemon with guns,” you’re going to need a wide roster of Pals. They can fulfill all sorts of roles on your team. However, you might not want to simply catch one - instead, you might want to farm them for item drops.

We’ll go over the places you can do exactly that if you’re hunting Blazamut in the wild. In addition, we’ll highlight his skills, what level they unlock, and what he’ll drop when catching and slaying this Pal.

Where to hunt down Blazamut in Palworld

You can find him at both of these locations (Image via Pocketpair)

It’s worth noting that Blazamut is an incredibly powerful Pal in Palworld. A late-game monster, you’re going to want to be at least level 40 before tracking this fiery beast down. It can be found in two locations. One is a boss battle, and the other is a bit trickier to get to. You can find him in the screenshot above for both locations.

The first spot is the Scorching Mineshaft. To catch him here, you’ll need to overcome the boss fight with Blazamut in Palworld. Just head down into the Mineshaft until you reach the huge, imposing enemy. Your other option is to head to the northeasternmost island on the map. This requires a Pal that can fly.

You can find Blazamuts here as well, and they’re still incredibly strong. They aren’t boss-level encounters, but they can be a challenge to overcome. It’s recommended you bring a Pal with water abilities along for these fights.

What skills & items does Blazamut in Palworld feature

After you’ve caught a Blazamut in Palworld, you need to know what you can do with it. It has the Magma Kaiser Partner skill, which enhances Fire attacks while mounted. It drops two essential items: Coal and Flame Organ. These are needed for various things, so it’s worth farming him for them.

As a fairly strong Fire-type, it features a wide assortment of attacks and skills. Below, you’ll see the complete list of combat moves it can use, alongside the level in which you get them:

Skill Level Power Cooldown Range Description Power Shot 1 35 4 600-3000 Charges energy into a focused blast. Ignis Blast 7 30 2 500-5000 Hurls a ball of fire straight at an enemy. Stone Blast 15 55 10 500-4000 Fires a barrage of stones forward. Ignis Breath 22 70 15 500-1500 Shoots flames at an enemy, dealing continuous damage. Ignis Rage 30 120 40 100-1000 Energizes the surrounding ground, causing it to explode after a set time. Fire Ball 40 150 55 500-9999 The ball explodes over a wide area upon impact. Rock Lance 50 150 55 100-9999 Generates a sharp rock spear under an enemy.

Hands down, Blazamut is one of the best Pals for mining in Palworld. Let this beast hang out and smash rocks to bits, and you’ll have more ore than you know what to do with. A few of these mighty Pals are going to serve you well. Here are its work skills:

Kindling: Level 3

Mining: Level 4

