Dinossom in Palworld: Where to find, skills, item drops, and more

Dinossom in Palworld may seem timid, but it has a fiery temper. Having the phrase "step on a Dinossom's tail" named after it, this creature is known to be unpacifiable once angered. The Dragon/Grass-type Pal is a biped creature with a grass-like green palette. Sporting a pink flower on top of its head and a small crown above it, Dinossom swings around a large tail it uses to attack.

This article addresses queries about Dinossom, such as its locations, abilities, loot drops, and other details.

Where to find Dinossom in Palworld

The nearest fast travel points to locations where Dinossoms can be found and caught. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Dinossom can be found in numerous regions like Ice Wind Island, Small Cove, Plateau of Beginnings, and Eastern Wild Island's fast travel points and surrounding regions. This Dragon/Grass-type Pal can also be found near the Desolate Church region.

Dinossom in Palworld: All skills

Dinossom has a wide roster of Grass and Dragon-type attacks, which are:

Wind Cutter (Level 1) - Fires a high-speed blade of wind that flies straight at an enemy.

- Fires a high-speed blade of wind that flies straight at an enemy. Botanical Smash (Level 7) - Uses its large tail to smash the ground before it, damaging enemies over a wide area.

- Uses its large tail to smash the ground before it, damaging enemies over a wide area. Dragon Burst (Level 15) - Quickly discharges draconic energy, damaging those around it.

- Quickly discharges draconic energy, damaging those around it. Seed Mine (Level 22) - If it hits an enemy, the seed explodes.

- If it hits an enemy, the seed explodes. Draconic Breath (Level 30) - Exhales breath imbued with draconic energy, dealing continuous damage to those in front of it.

- Exhales breath imbued with draconic energy, dealing continuous damage to those in front of it. Spine Vine (Level 40) - Generates spiny thorns that chase an enemy along the ground, piercing them from below.

- Generates spiny thorns that chase an enemy along the ground, piercing them from below. Solar Blast (Level 50) - Charges solar energy before blasting enemies with a powerful beam.

This timid-looking Dragon/Grass-type Pal can also use a Partner Skill named Fragrant Dragon. This skill allows Grass-type attacks to be enhanced when players are mounted on Dinossom.

Dinossom in Palworld: Item drops

This Dragon/Grass-type Pal is weak to Ice-type and Fire-type Pals. When defeated, Dinossom drops Wheat seeds for players to collect as resources.

Dinossom in Palworld: Work Suitability

Dinossom is a Meganium look-alike Pal that players have expressed to find adorable and hardworking. This Dragon/Grass-type Pal is suitable for work in the following areas:

Planting (Level 2)

Lumbering (Level 2)

Despite its harmless look, Dinossom is a powerful Pal that is more than capable of defending a player's base during raids.

