Incineram in Palworld: Where to find, Skills, item drops, and more

Incineram in Palworld is a Dark/Fire-type Pal, boasting an aggressive color scheme with a sleek black body and red accents. It is known to hunt at night. These creatures are bipeds and have beautiful antlers that enhance their height.

Officially stated as entry number 005 in the Paldeck, this creature is known to go out to hunt in the thick of night and bring its prey back to its lair.

This article will go over some locations where Incineram can be found, its skills, drops, and work suitability.

Where to find Incineram in Palworld

This powerful Dark/Fire-type can be found in these locations. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

This Dark/Fire-type Pal can be found north of the Beach of Everlasting Summer. This is the westernmost side of the Volcanic region southwest of Palpagos Island.

Incineram can also be found north of the Sea Breeze Archipelago and south of Small Cove's fast travel point.

Incineram in Palworld: All Skills

Incineram has an arsenal full of strong attacks:

Ignis Blast (Level 1) - Hurls a ball of fire straight at an enemy.

- Hurls a ball of fire straight at an enemy. Spirit Fire (Level 7) - The fireballs explode after a short distance, generating smaller fireballs that spread.

- The fireballs explode after a short distance, generating smaller fireballs that spread. Flare Arrow (Level 15) - Fires three flaming arrows in succession that home in on an enemy.

- Fires three flaming arrows in succession that home in on an enemy. Hellfire Claw (Level 22) - Draws near enemies using its left claw to slash them into the air before cutting them down with its right claw.

- Draws near enemies using its left claw to slash them into the air before cutting them down with its right claw. Shadow Burst (Level 30) - Quickly discharges dark energy, damaging those around it.

- Quickly discharges dark energy, damaging those around it. Fire Ball (Level 40) - The ball explodes over a wide area upon impact.

- The ball explodes over a wide area upon impact. Ignis Rage (Level 50) - Energizes the surrounding ground, causing it to explode after a set amount of time.

It also has a Partner Skill named Flameclaw Hunter, which attacks a targeted enemy with a strong Hellfire Claw ability upon activation.

Incineram in Palworld: Item drops

This Dark/Fire type is weak to Water- and Dragon-type Pals. Upon defeating an Incineram, players will find Horn and Leather materials as drops.

Incineram in Palworld: Work suitability

Incineram is a handy Pal that can help players in a wide range of working categories. Its work suitability areas are,

Kindling (Level 1)

Handiwork (Level 2)

Transporting (Level 2)

Mining (Level 1)

This Dark-/Fire-type is also extremely helpful during raids owing to a wide range of powerful attacks players can benefit from while defending their base.

