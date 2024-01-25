Relaxaurus in Palworld: Where to find, skills, item drops, and more

In Palworld, Relaxaurus is a highly sought-after Water and Dragon-type Pal, boasting strong skill sets, and drops useful items upon catching. You will want it in your base to carry out essential activities as well as in your battle party to face tough enemies. From operating a water wheel to hauling items around the base, the Pal can be trusted in these roles.

However, before attempting to capture it, don't be fooled by its cute appearance. It’s an aggressive Pal that attacks anyone in its sight, so be careful.

This article details Relaxaurus’s whereabouts, skills, and possible drops.

Where to find Relaxaurus in Palworld

Reach this location to spot Relaxaurus (Image via Pocketpair)

You can find Relaxaurus in Palworld only during the daytime. According to its natural habitat, it spawns in nearby areas of the Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon waypoint. Once you arrive at this place, head north to encounter it. It will be roaming around with another Relaxaurus.

Additionally, it's advisable to catch both to earn experience points (XP). In the game, you earn more points if you capture the same species, helping you level up faster. With that said, let’s turn to finding Relaxaurus. It can be located east of the Asectic Falls travel point.

Relaxaurus in Palworld: All skills

Relaxaurus has the following skills and gradually learns them by leveling up:

Dragon Cannon (Level 1) : Hurls an energy ball imbued with draconic energy at an enemy.

: Hurls an energy ball imbued with draconic energy at an enemy. Aqua Gun (Level 7) : Hurls a ball of water straight at an enemy.

: Hurls a ball of water straight at an enemy. Dragon Burst (Level 15) : Quickly discharges draconic energy, damaging those around it.

: Quickly discharges draconic energy, damaging those around it. Bubble Blast (Level 22) : Fires numerous bubbles that slowly pursue an enemy.

: Fires numerous bubbles that slowly pursue an enemy. Draconic Breath (Level 30) : Exhales breath imbued with draconic energy, dealing continuous damage to those in front of it.

: Exhales breath imbued with draconic energy, dealing continuous damage to those in front of it. Aqua Brust (Level 40) : Creates a giant ball of water and hurls it at an enemy.

: Creates a giant ball of water and hurls it at an enemy. Dragon Meteor (Level 50): Calls down numerous small meteorites and launches them at an enemy.

Lastly, when you mount the Pal, its Partner skill, Hunger Missile, allows you to fire a missile launcher at an enemy.

Relaxaurus in Palworld: Item drops

The items you get from killing or capturing Relaxaurus will be the same. You will receive High Quality Pal Oil and Ruby materials as possible drops.

Relaxaurus in Palworld: Work suitability

In Palworld, Relaxaurus has the following work suitability/traits:

Watering (Level 2)

Transporting (Level 1)

With these traits, your base will carry out any activities related to watering and transporting materials.