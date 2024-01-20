How to get High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld

High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld is one of the more valuable resources you can farm in the game. While it might give you more experience points to catch these monsters, you must best them in battle if you’re looking to farm ingredients. There are quite a few monsters that can drop this item, and we’ll go over how you can get this useful item in large amounts in this latest survival MMO.

Used in making a Witch Cauldron, among other things, High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld is among the more useful ingredients dropped off of the bodies of slain monsters. If you want to score some quickly, here’s what you need to know.

How to farm High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld

You can find these enemies in most deserts, but here's an excellent spot (Image via Pocketpair)

As you explore this survival MMO, you will undoubtedly need High Quality Pal Oil. It can be farmed off of several enemies, and it appears to have a solid drop rate. If you’re looking for this item, it drops off of the following enemies:

Damud

Digtoise

Elphidran

Flambelle

Grintale

Mammorest

Quivern

Relaxaurus

Woolipop

However, from what we’ve found, one of the best enemies to farm High Quality Pal Oil from is the Digtoise. This is a ground-type Pal, so you need to take a strong Grass Pal with you. The northernmost parts of the map, where there’s a vast desert area, are fantastic places to find and slaughter Digtoise monsters.

You can also find Damuds out here, which can also drop High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld. This allows you to kill two birds with one proverbial stone. This useful crafting item can be farmed virtually anywhere there’s a desert - these enemies are quite common.

Digtoises are a great source of this crafting reagent (Image via Pocketpair)

The Digtoise monsters tend to show up more during the day, but you can run around in a small area and farm them, as they seem to respawn relatively swiftly. While you wait, you can defeat the Damuds and sweep around to pick off more Digtoises.

Another great thing about using the Digtoise is they also drop Ore, which is incredibly useful. This gives you another outlet to farm this resource without using a Pickaxe or your fists.

If you simply kill these enemies as you come across them and loot their remains, you’ll pick up plenty of High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld. The Digtoises tend to drop 5 pieces of this when you defeat them, at least in the northern reaches of the map. This makes it incredibly easy to farm enough for a Witch Cauldron or whatever else you need.