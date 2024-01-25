Daedream in Palworld: Where to find, skills, item drops, and more

Daedream in Palworld is a Dark-type Pal, boasting a stunning head of purple hair that runs longer than its entire body. These sinister creatures only spawn during the night. Coming in at Paldeck Entry No. 19, these are said to put those interested in them to sleep. The Paldeck also states that those under its spell do not wake up until death takes them.

This article will cover the different locations where these creatures can be found, their combat skills, item drops, and work suitability.

Where to find Daedream in Palworld?

Daedream can be found in the marked locations (Image via Pockerpair)

Daedreams are common Dark-type Pals and are easily found throughout the map. However, they only spawn at night, which makes them a little elusive. Head northeast from the Platue of Beginnings fast-travel point at night to find a Daedream.

You can find even more of these if you head northwest from the initial spot. It is also worth noting that they are weak against Dragon-type Pals.

Daedream in Palworld: All skills

Daedream can deal devastating damage in combat (Image via Pocketpair)

These are the skills that a Daedream has in its arsenal:

Darkball (Level 1) - Throws a sphere of darkness at the enemy.

- Throws a sphere of darkness at the enemy. Poison Blast (Level 7) - Throws poisonous sludge at the enemy.

- Throws poisonous sludge at the enemy. Shadow Burst (Level 15) - Discharges dark energy into its surroundings to deal damage to every opponent in its vicinity.

- Discharges dark energy into its surroundings to deal damage to every opponent in its vicinity. Cryst Breath (Level 22) - Captures enemies in a freezing air blast to continuously deal damage.

- Captures enemies in a freezing air blast to continuously deal damage. Spirit Flame (Level 30) - Three dark balls of malice are released; these track your enemies to deal damage, making them very hard to dodge.

- Three dark balls of malice are released; these track your enemies to deal damage, making them very hard to dodge. Nightmare Ball (Level 40) - Throws a giant ball of darkness at the enemy.

- Throws a giant ball of darkness at the enemy. Dark Laser (Level 50) - Charges up a beam of dark energy that deals massive damage when it connects.

Daedream has a Partner Skill called Dream Chaser; once activated, this creature will contribute to the player's attacks using magic bullets.

Daedream in Palworld: Item drops

Defeating a Daedream in Palworld is extremely easy. They are weak against Dragon-type Pals and will go down extremely easily if you have one on your hands. Once defeated, there is a chance that they will drop a Venom Gland or a Small Pal Soul, or both.

Daedream in Palworld: Work suitability

Daedream (Image via Pockerpair)

Daedream is easily one of the best starter Pals in Palworld. Their proficiency in combat and their work suitability will get you through the early hours of your journey in Palpagos. Here's what a Daedream can do for you in your base:

Handiwork (Level 1)

Gathering (Level 1)

Transporting (Level 1)

Their battle prowess also makes them extremely useful in raid scenarios.

