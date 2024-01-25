Broncherry in Palworld: Where to find, skills, item drops, and more

If you’re wondering where to find Broncherry in Palworld and what its skills, drops, and traits are, this guide details everything about them. It is a solo Grass-type Pal, which can be obtained via various means. It appears as an Alpha Field Boss near the Sea Breeze Archipelago Reef; you can go there to catch it. However, the easiest way to encounter it would be to visit its natural habitat, which isn’t far from the starting point. There, you will find more than one Broncherry.

With this creature, your base gets a new, trustworthy worker. You can delegate a task to it to take care of things related to Planting. Now, let's learn Broncherry’s whereabouts, abilities, rewards, and more with the help of this article.

Where to find Broncherry in Palworld?

How to find Broncherry (Image via Pocketpair)

You can locate Broncherry in its natural habitat in Palworld. To do that, head to the southern part of the Jormuntide travel point. You will have to search the nearby areas if you do not find them in the given location. Since you will be in its habitat, coming across it will be a matter of time.

Broncherry is a Grass-type Pal in Palworld, so Fire-type counters can easily damage it. Most of the time, you won’t even need a counter to hurt a low-level Pal in the wild. Your primitive weapon, especially a handgun, can do much damage. That said, once you reduce Broncherry’s Health Points (HP), throw a Palworld Pal Sphere like Hyper Sphere to capture it.

Broncherry in Palworld: All skills

Broncherry can use various Element skills but needs to level up to access them all.

Grass-type Wind Cutter (Level 1) : Fires a high-speed blade of wind that flies straight at an enemy.

: Fires a high-speed blade of wind that flies straight at an enemy. Ground-type Sand Blast (Level 7) : Hurls sticky mud at an enemy.

: Hurls sticky mud at an enemy. Neutral-type Muscle Slam (Level 15) : Turns sideways before tackling enemies in front of it, sending them flying into the air.

: Turns sideways before tackling enemies in front of it, sending them flying into the air. Grass-type Seed Mine (Level 22) : Launches a deadly seed, and the seed explodes if it hits an enemy.

: Launches a deadly seed, and the seed explodes if it hits an enemy. Grass-type Grass Tornado (Level 30) : Generates two tornadoes on either side before launching them at an enemy.

: Generates two tornadoes on either side before launching them at an enemy. Grass-type Spine Vine (Level 40) : Generates spiny thorns that chase an enemy along the ground, piercing them from below.

: Generates spiny thorns that chase an enemy along the ground, piercing them from below. Grass-type Solar Blast (Level 50): Charges solar energy before blasting enemies with a powerful beam.

Muscle Slam and Sand Blast are versatile moves of Broncherry in Palworld despite being a pure Grass-type Pal. Additionally, Overaffectionate, which is its Partner Skill, boosts your maximum carrying capacity.

Broncherry in Palworld: Item drops

You can ride this Dinosaur-like Pal (Image via Pocketpair)

The possible items you get as drops by capturing or killing Broncherry in Palworld are as follows.

Broncherry Meat

Tomato seeds

Broncherry in Palworld: Work suitability

The Pal has only one ability, i.e., Planting (Level 3). With this level three work suitability, your base can produce more seeds.

