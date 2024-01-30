5 best Pals for planting in Palworld

Planting in Palworld is a crucial task, as it plays a vital role in preparing various food items. It's also essential for feeding your Pals. While there are alternatives, such as searching for food or purchasing from Merchants, planting is the most convenient approach. This activity not only saves time and money but also ensures a sustainable source of food for you and your Pal.

Nevertheless, successful planting in Palworld necessitates using Pals specifically tailored for such activities, as they play a pivotal role in aiding these processes. Certain Pals have expertise in various aspects of planting, and selecting the right one is key to achieving optimal results in your plantation endeavors. For detailed insights into the best Planting Pals in Palworld, including their proficiency in planting activities, refer to the information below.

How does planting in Palworld work?

Planting in Palworld is an essential activity (Image via Pocket Pair and YouTube/ ConCon)

Before delving into the choice of best Pals, it's crucial to understand the mechanics of Planting in Palworld. The Planting process essentially unfolds in three stages: Planting, Watering, and Gathering. Once you've obtained seeds for specific food items such as Berries or Wheat, the planting process is segmented into these activities.

Consequently, your focus shouldn't solely revolve around selecting the finest Pals for Planting in Palworld. Instead, prioritize those proficient in Planting, Watering, and Gathering. Once these Pals are chosen, categorize them based on their prowess.

Subsequently, you can sit back, relax, and enjoy your Planting activities. Look at the top five Pals for your planting tasks, review their statistics, and then determine the most suitable option based on their expertise.

Petallia and 4 other Pals for planting in Palworld

1) Petallia

Petallia can be acquired through breeding (Image via Pocket Pair and YouTube/ ConCon)

Work Suitability

Planting: Lv 3

Handiwork: Lv 2

Medicine Production: Lv 2

Transporting: Lv 1

Gathering: Lv 2

Location: Small Dungeon

Coordinates: -20, -264

Located in a Small Dungeon at coordinates -20, and -264, Petallia is an excellent addition to your Farm. While this critter can be acquired through breeding, an alternative method involves capturing it in the wild. Upon reaching the specified coordinates in the wild, you will encounter Petallia in a small dungeon. Defeat it for a successful capture.

Alternatively, you can obtain Petallia through breeding. To do so, establish a Breeding Farm at your base. The breeding process involves two other Pals: Sweepa and Rooby. These Pals can be easily captured in various areas. After obtaining both Sweepa and Rooby, initiate the breeding process and wait for the Egg. Place the Egg into the Egg Incubator, and soon you'll have Petallia as a valuable addition to your Farm.

2) Lyleen

To breed Lyleen, you'll need Mossanda and Petallia (Image via YouTube/ConCon)

Work Suitability

Planting: Lv 4

Handiwork: Lv 3

Medicine Production: Lv 3

Gathering: Lv 2

Location: No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary

Coordinates: 557, 631

Lyleen can be found in the upper right-hand corner of the map within the No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary, marked at coordinates 557, 631. To reach this location, you must defeat and capture Lyleen. Alternatively, it can be obtained through the breeding process.

To breed Lyleen, you'll need Mossanda and Petallia. Acquiring the latter is straightforward, as explained in the previous section. If you don't have Mossanda, don't worry, as you can obtain it through breeding as well. Combine Sweepa and Sibelyx in the breeding process at your farm to eventually acquire Lyleen.

Once Lyleen is in your possession, the best way to utilize it is by assigning planting-related tasks. With a Planting Level of 4, Lyleen excels in planting seed activities, making it an ideal Pal for planting tasks in Palworld.

3) Verdash

Verdash in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair and YouTube/ Game Guides Channel)

Work Suitability

Planting Lv 2

Handiwork Lv 3

Lumbering Lv 2

Transporting Lv 2

Gathering Lv 3

Location: Sealed Realm of the Swift

Coordinates: 283, 10

Verdash stands out as an excellent companion for Planting in Palworld. With impressive Level 3 proficiency in both Planting and Gathering, it proves to be a valuable asset for farming endeavors. To acquire Verdash, venture to the Sealed Realm of the Swift at coordinates 283, 10.

Upon reaching this location, you'll encounter a teleportation device leading to the dungeon named Sealed Realm of the Swift. Inside, you'll confront Verdash, a formidable Level 35 Pal with powerful attacks. Defeat and capture this critter to enlist it as a partner for your farming activities.

4) Pengullet

Pengullet is an ideal Pal for Planting in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair and YouTube/ Gamers Heroes)

Work Suitability

Handiwork: Lv 1

Transporting: Lv 1

Watering: Lv 1

Cooling: Lv 1

Location: Grassy Behemoth Hills

Coordinates: 201, -468

Pengullet excels in irrigating agricultural fields and emerges as an essential companion for your farming activities, providing a vital water source. These skilled Pals are widely distributed across various regions, with their optimal capturing location being the Grassy Behemoth Hills. This spot can be found at coordinates 201, -468.

Capturing Pengullets is quite straightforward, requiring just three to four melee hits before securing them. Alternatively, you can obtain Pengullets by purchasing them from Pal Merchants. Integrating this beast into your farming routine is crucial for ensuring adequate irrigation.

5) Cattiva

Cattiva proves to be the perfect Pal for planting in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair and YouTube/ Gamers Heroes)

Work Suitability

Handiwork: Lv 1

Transporting: Lv 1

Gathering: Lv 1

Mining Lv: 1

Location: Plateau of Beginnings

Coordinates: 249, -501

The Plateau of Beginnings marks the initial point of your game, and at coordinates 249, -501, you'll encounter Cattiva. Engage in a few strikes to capture it. Once accomplished, assign it the Gathering task. The stats reveal that Cattiva possesses a Work Suitability Level 1 for all activities. With Planting and Watering Pals already on your farm, Cattiva proves to be the perfect candidate for collecting the harvested food items from the plantation process.

