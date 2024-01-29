Developer Pocket Pair Inc. has been caught off guard with their latest success, but there are still things Palworld needs to add in the future. The hit open-world survival RPG from the indie studio just released via Early Access, meaning it has a long way to go towards completion. As it stands, many implementations are rushed while others are sorely missing.

As such, here are seven things we would like to see arrive in Palworld as the game matures and gets bigger and better.

7 things Palworld needs to add in future updates

1) Releasable Pals

Captured Pals are here to stay (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc)

In the Pokemon games, players can release the critters they do not need or have extras of. Given the limited storage space, this makes sense. However, that is not a thing in Palworld.

Once you catch Pal, there is no way of releasing it back into the wild. The closest thing you can do is drop the Pal Spheres that host Pals, but it is not a proper substitute and is one of the things Palworld needs to add.

2) Binoculars for exploration

There is much to see around the large map (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc)

The influence of The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild on Palworld is undeniable. However, not all of its highlights have made the cut. This includes the scope of the Sheikah Slate, which allows players to track distant elements like structures, monsters, animals, and more in Breath of the Wild. A binocular mechanic is yet to arrive in Palworld, making spotting faraway elements cumbersome.

3) Quick sort button

It isn't hard to make a mess (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc)

While Pal catching and taming is a big part of Palworld, so is base building and management. You can craft chests for your Pals to store resources into, but as of this writing, things are fairly unorganized. There is no quick-sort button for base inventory or for your own backpack. This is one of the first things Palworld needs to add.

4) Togglable food decay

Most food items in Palworld have a timer before expiry (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc)

Palworld features a rich suite of customizable parameters under the Cutsom difficulty setting. This allows you to tweak different aspects of the game, such as day/night cycle speed, health regeneration rate, EXP gain rate, and much more. Oddly though, a food decay toggle is missing, meaning there is no way to prevent perishable foods from disappearing unless they are consumed.

5) Manual chore assignment

My Tombat refuses to mine, so manual control over the resource generation is one of the most important things Palworld needs to add soon (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc)

Base building, resource generation, and item crafting form the basis of the pillar of player progression in Palworld. You can assign several Pals to do jobs at your base and, depending on their type, attributes, etc, they will aid in the upkeep of different elements of the haven. Yet there is no dedicated way to assign chores to Pals, meaning it is borderline impossible to get a Tombat to mine ore despite its Level 2 Mining attribute.

6) Streamlined Paldex

Showing night view by default for nocturnal Pals is one of the things Palworld needs to add soon (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc)

The Paldex keeps track of all encountered and caught Pals, as well as complete details, including their spawn locations. In this aspect, the UI and interface could be better. For one, since night-exclusive Pals do not spawn in the day, Palworld does not display their locations by default; you must instead press the Night tab in the corner of your screen to see the location map, which is an odd design choice.

7) More defensive base options

An impenetrable fortress is what everyone needs (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc)

Currently, players have a decent selection of defensive structures they can build to protect their base from Raids—hostile NPC attacks that occur periodically. Structures such as sandbags and turrets can be erected to keep foes at bay, but there are more things Palworld needs to add. New options such as mortars and varied cannons to further spice up the defense game would be most welcome.

8) Pal care like Pokemon Amie

Amie was a novel new feature introduced in the 2013 Nintendo 3DS Pokemon games (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Palworld boasts over 100 varied critters to tame, ranging from cute to intimidating. Each has its uses, and those itching to catch them all will also want to bond with certain Pals more than others. While you can feed and pet Pals, there is no in-depth affinity system like that of Pokemon Amie (from Pokemon X & Y). Such a feature could allow players to bond better with their Pals.

9) Day/night control mechanic

Nighttime offers a heightened sense of challenge (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc)

The game takes place in a dynamic open world, and players will experience day and night as the cycle repeats. Currently, you can only control how fast the day and night pass; no system to change time exists outside of sleeping in the base bed, which is not always an option. Since many Pals only appear during certain times of the day, this is one of the things Palworld needs to add to avoid wasting the players' time.

10) New Pal element types

Further variety is most certainly one of the things Palworld needs to add as it nears its final launch (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc)

As of now, Palworld has nine element types. Each follows a rock-papers-scissors dynamic like its Pokemon influence, so having a varied roster is key to tackling any scenario. Yet, as with Game Freak's iconic IP, relevancy is key to the game's future longevity, and having new Pals with new elements that introduce further combat depth is always interesting.

That is all we've got for the various things Palworld needs to add in the future.