Thanks to an inbuilt day & night cycle, there are several night-exclusive Pals in Palworld. These nocturnal monsters can be found only after sunset within the cover of dark. Coupled with the low visibility at night, it can make nightly Pal-catching expeditions challenging - especially if players have only just begun their journey in Pocket Pair's open-world survival RPG.

This guide will help both newcomers and Day-one players become intimately familiar with all-night-exclusive Pals in Palworld. We will explore each monster as well as their potential material drops in detail.

All night-exclusive Pals in Palworld explored

1) Hoocrates

Hoocrates' location (Screenshot from Palworld)

Paldex Number: #15

#15 Type: Dark

Dark Partner Skill: Dark Knowledge

This owl can be considered the Hoot-Hoot equivalent of Pokemon for Palworld. It can be seen hobbling around on the ground across meadows, such as the starting area of the game. It is the most common Dark-type in Palworld as well, and can drop Fiber and the High-Grade Technical Manual on being defeated.

2) Depresso

Depresso location (Screenshot from Palworld)

Paldex Number: #17

#17 Type: Dark

Dark Partner Skill: Caffeine Inoculation

Depresso is a tad rarer than the other night-exclusive Pals in Palworld. This short, blue critter is a great starter worker for player's bases during the early game. Defeating it can cause it to drop Venom Glands, which are key to crafting items like Poison Arrows and Poison Crossbow.

3) Daedream

Daedream location (Screnshot from Palworld)

Paldex Number: #19

#19 Type: Dark

Dark Partner Skill: Dream Chaser

It has a dark body with pink, dreamy hair that is reminiscent of the cosmos. Occasionally found during daytime as well, players will have the best chances of encountering this floating Pal in the wild. It is also one of the best early Pals to tame, and can drop the Small Pal Soul in addition to Venom Glands. Players can craft the Daedream's Necklace to activate its Partner Skill.

4) Nox

Nox location (Screnshot from Palworld)

Paldex Number: #21

#21 Type: Dark

Dark Partner Skill: Kuudere

This adorable Dark-type is similar to other small quadruped critters such as Vixes or Cremis, but with a lavender body and a purple gem on its chest. It is fairly common among the night-exclusive Pals in Palworld. It can also drop Small Pal Souls that help raise Pal stats in addition to Leather, which is used to craft a variety of items.

5) Hangyu Cryst

Hangyu Cryst location (Image via YouTube: Gamer Guides)

Paldex Number: #32B

#32B Type: Ice

Ice Partner Skill: Winter Trapeze

Many Pals in the game have alternate variants, not unlike the regional variants in Pokemon - such as Vulpix and Alolan Vulpix. Similarly, Hangyu Cryst is the Ice-type version of the traditional Ground-type Pal. Unlike its cousin, this Cryst form is only found in the chilly northern regions of the map. It drops Fiber and Ice Organ on defeat.

6) Cawgnito

Cawgnito location (Screenshot from Palworld)

Paldex Number: # 44

44 Type: Dark

Dark Partner Skill: Telepeck

Despite a goofy name, this eerie bird is shrouded in a sense of oddity thanks to its peculiar masked appearance. Like other night-exclusive Pals in Palworld, it only spawns when the moon is out. Dropping three materials, namely Bone, Small Pal Soul, and Venom Gland, makes this a sought-after critter for farming drops.

7) Loupmoon

Loupmoon location (Screenshot from Palworld)

Paldex Number: #46

#46 Type: Dark

Dark Partner Skill: Claws Glistening in the Dark

This Dark-type diabolical monster is as mischievous as it looks. It is one of the few Pals in the game with a Level 2 Handiwork trait, meaning it is useful around the base too. Upon being defeated, Loupmoon drops bones, a crucial resource for making higher-quality gear and equipment.

8) Grintale

Grintale location (Screenshot from Palworld)

Paldex Number: #52

#52 Type: Neutral

Neutral Partner Skill: Plump Body

Grintale is one of the many Pals in the game that has garnered controversy for its similarity to Pokemon - in this case, Galarian Meowth with its yellow eyes and eerie grin. It drops a rare resource called High Quality Pal Oil. While this material will more commonly be found in the desert region, Grintale is a good early-game alternative.

9) Pyrin Noct

Pyrin Noct location (Screenshot from Palworld)

Paldex Number: #58B

#58B Type: Fire/Dark

Fire/Dark Partner Skill: Black Hare

Pyrin Noct is one of the handful of alternate-form night-exclusive Pals in Palworld. It is also a Fire/Dark dual-type, instead of just Fire like the base form, meaning it can use two attacks of different element types. It drops Fire Organ and Leather after being beaten.

10) Maraith

Mariath location (Screenshot from Palworld)

Paldex Number: #66

#66 Type: Dark

Dark Partner Skill: Messenger of Death

Mariath is a very rare Pal, also found exclusively within the icy tundra region of Palworld. It has a somewhat intimidating look, featuring dark fur, a white face, and green eyes. All of this is encapsulated in blue flame across its body. It can drop bones and Small Pal Souls upon defeat.

11) Tombat

Tombat location (Screenshot from Palworld)

Paldex Number: #68

#68 Type: Dark

Dark Partner Skill: Ultrasonic Sensor

Like Daedream and other night-exclusive Pals, Tombat can occasionally be found around the early-game areas too. Having this Dark-type onboard the base can be handy as its Level 2 Mining capability lets it mine ores for its master. It also drops Leather and Small Pal Soul on being downed.

12) Lovander

Lovander location (Screenshot from Palworld)

Paldex Number: #69

#69 Type: Neutral

Neutral Partner Skill: Heart Drain

Usually, Lovanders are found much further inland compared to the starting area. Yet these tall, reptilian night-exclusive Pals in Palworld can spawn in raids on the player's base - though that is more of a luck-based scenario. It can drop a variety of materials: Flour, Mushrooms, Strange Juice, and Suspicious Juice.

13) Vanwyrm Cryst

Vanwyrm Cryst location (Screenshot from Palworld)

Paldex Number: #71B

#71B Type: Ice/Dark

Ice/Dark Partner Skill: Aerial Marauder

While the standard Vanwyrm is a Fire/Dark-type, these night-exclusive Pals are Ice/Dark. This also makes finding it as tough as the normal version as both are equally dangerous. It is an excellent flier, however, so players should try to get their hands on them when possible. It drops Ice Organ, Sapphire, and Bone on being defeated.

14) Katress

Katress location (Screenshot from Palworld)

Paldex Number: #75

#75 Type: Dark

Dark Partner Skill: Grimoire Collector

Katress is fairly whimsical in its design, as a cat sorceress of sorts. It can be encountered fairly early on but since its level will be usually in the mid-20s, and it can be a handful for novice Pal tamers to battle. It may drop Leather, Katress Hair or High-Grade Technical Manual on being downed.

15) Blazehowl Noct

Blazehowl Noct location (Screenshot from Palworld)

Paldex number: 84B

84B Type: Fire/Dark

Fire/Dark Partner Skill: Darkflame Lion

Just like the Pyrin, Blazehowl also has a nocturnal version. This powerful beast can be a force to be reckoned with if players manage to catch it. Upon defeat, perhaps disappointingly, it only drops one material: Flame Organ. So players are better off farming weaker monsters for this resource and instead battle a Blazehowl Noct for its combat prowess.

16) Helzephyr

Helzephyr location (Screenshot from Palworld)

Paldex Number: #97

#97 Type: Dark

Dark Partner Skill: Wings of Death

As per the Paldex, it is the last of the night-exclusive Pals on the list. The Helzephyr is one of the most feared creatures in the game, largely since it can often be found while players travel north. Distinguished by its blue, glowing wings it is best avoided during early encounters due to its high level. It drops Venom Gland upon defeat.

This is all players need to know about night-exclusive Pals in Palworld.