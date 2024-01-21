How to craft Daedream's Necklace in Palworld

Players can craft varied items for specific Pals, like the Daedream's Necklace in Palworld. This equipment is one of the first Pal items to be unlocked upon crafting the Pal Gear Workbench. It should also go without saying that players will need to get their hands on a Daedream, the Dark-type critter this item is associated with, to use it in the first place.

This guide showcases how players can craft the Daedream's Necklace in Palworld. Additionally, we will also cover how to track down a Daedream in the vast overworld.

How to make Daedream's Necklace in Palworld?

Bring these items to craft the Daedream's Necklace (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

The Daedream's Necklace in Palworld is crafted using the following three ingredients:

Leather x5

Fiber x10

Paldium Fragment x10

Leather is a somewhat rare item, largely dropping from defeated wild Pals. This includes the likes of Direwolf and Foxpark. Direwolf appears at night in groups, so players must exercise caution when battling them. Foxpark, on the other hand, can be found around the fast travel point past the starting location. Drops are not 100% guaranteed, so players must defeat a few Pals to collect materials.

Fiber is more easily obtainable, dropping from trees - though not as commonly as wood. Once players have built the Crusher, however, they can feed wood into it to get more fiber. Then there's the question of Paldium Fragments. These are perhaps the easiest to find among all Daedream's Necklace ingredients.

These blue crystals are dotted all around the overworld, either as tidbits scattered on the ground or in ore chunks. The latter can be harvested to obtain Paldium Fragments, so we suggest building bases near Paldium ore deposits. Once all ingredients are obtained, it is time to craft the Daedream's Necklace in Palworld. This is done using the Pal Gear Workbench.

Unlock the Pal Gear Workbench from the Technology tab (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

This building station is unlocked from the Technology tab at player level 6. It is crafted using these materials:

Paldium Fragment x10

Wood x30

Cloth x2

Cloth is crafted using wool dropped from Pals on the Workbench, while wood can be harvested from trees. With that said, what exactly does the Daedream's Necklace do in Palworld? Simply put, it allows the player's Daedream to remain by the user's side at all times.

Whenever the user attacks a foe, it will retaliate with attacks of its own. This makes it easier to defeat tough foes and allows two Pals out on the field at once. As far as finding a Daedream goes, it is easy too. While they can sometimes be found during the daytime, they seem to spawn more during the night.

Searching around the base at night can yield successful Daedream encounters. They are some of the best early Pals to tame, so we recommend finding one soon.

Palworld is out right now via Early Access and is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.