Where to find Reptyro in Palworld? Skills & item drops

Reptyro in Palworld is an incredibly powerful, useful monster - but it will take some doing to catch one. It calls a very dangerous place home, and you’ll want to do a bit of preparation before heading off to find it. However, if you want to add this fire type to your collection, we’re going to help you get ready to do exactly that. A useful Pal for both kindling and mining, it’s going to be something you want to bring back to your bases.

We’ll go over where you can find these powerful monsters, what attacks they can access, and more. You may want to farm them for your base or simply kill them for the materials and nothing more. No matter what your aim, we’ve got the information you need.

Where to hunt down Reptyro in Palworld

You can find this Fire/Ground type in the red circle. (Image via Pocketpair)

If you want a Reptyro in Palworld, you need access to the Volcanic region of the map. More to the point, it’s primarily found in the eastern half, which isn’t far away from where you can find the Blazamut boss in Palworld. That means you’ll at least need a water Pal that can take you across to the dangerous volcanic zone.

Since this is a survival game, you’ll want to keep in mind the heat of the Volcanic region - wear something with heat resistance (Heat Resistant Pelt Armor isn’t a bad choice). You want to be safe while tackling this powerful monster.

Bring Water pals with you to fight Reptyro, though. It's a Fire/Ground type, so it will take significant damage from your favorite Water-types in battle. This Pal isn't hard to find on the eastern portion of the Volcanic region, either. You won't have to struggle too hard to find them.

What skills and items does Reptyro in Palworld feature

Reptyro in Palworld has arguably one of the most interesting Partner skills: Ore-Loving Beast. This ability improves the efficiency of mining ores while mounted. It also drops the useful Flame Organ when you beat/catch one. While yes this does require you to be on its back, it makes the mining of ore far more efficient while you’re traveling around. This beast features the following attacks:

Skill Level Power Cooldown Range Description Ignis Blast 1 30 2 500-5000 Hurls a ball of fire straight at an enemy. Stone Blast 7 55 10 500-4000 Fires a barrage of stones forward. Stone Cannon 15 70 15 500-2500 Digs up a boulder and hurls it at an enemy. Ignis Breath 22 70 15 500-1500 Shoots flames at an enemy, dealing continuous damage. Volcanic Burst 30 100 45 0-9999 Raises its front legs before slamming into the ground. Also causes Volcanic eruptions from above. Ignis Rage 30 120 40 100-1000 Energizes the surrounding ground, causing it to explode after a set time. Rock Lance 50 150 55 100-9999 Generates a sharp rock spear under an enemy.

This beast is also one of the better Pals if you need to set things alight in your base. It’s an excellent miner, though it doesn’t top Pals like Blazamut. Regardless, if you want a solid miner and kindler, Reptyro is great:

Kindling: Level 3

Mining: Level 3

