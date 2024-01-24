Mammorest in Palworld: Where to find, Skills, item drops, and more

Mammorest in Palworld is a Grass-type Pal and bears a strong resemblance to an elephant. This entity's body is covered in green, leafy fur, with several rocks protruding from its surface. Interestingly, according to the Paldeck, members of this creature's family differ in the amount of leafy fur they possess.

A breakdown of where to find the Mammorest in Palworld, along with its item drops, can be found below.

Where to find Mammorest in Palworld

Spawn locations (Image via Pocketpair)

Mammorest is a common Grass-type Pal found across several regions on the large in-game map. This Pal can be found across the world map, notably on the outer ring of islands. An in-game screenshot of the world map highlighting its spawn regions can be found above.

You can capture Mammorest and use it to ride through this game's vast open world while mining resources.

Mammorest in Palworld: All skills listed

Capturing a Mammorest (Image via Pocketpair)

Mammorest possesses the following set of Skills in Palworld:

Sand Blast (Level 1) : Throws sticky mud at the enemy.

: Throws sticky mud at the enemy. Seed Machine Gun (Level 7) : Fires a stream of hard seeds at an enemy.

: Fires a stream of hard seeds at an enemy. Power Bomb (Level 15) : Discharges a massive ball of energy at a foe. Charging the ball takes some time.

: Discharges a massive ball of energy at a foe. Charging the ball takes some time. Grass Tornado (Level 22) : Creates two tornadoes that charge the enemy from either side.

: Creates two tornadoes that charge the enemy from either side. Earth Impact (Level 30) : Deals massive AoE damage to foes by stomping the ground.

: Deals massive AoE damage to foes by stomping the ground. Spine Vine (Level 40) : Creates thorns that chase and pierce enemies from the ground.

: Creates thorns that chase and pierce enemies from the ground. Solar Blast (Level 50): Takes a while to charge. Launches a solar flare beam at enemies once charged.

Mammorest in Palworld: Item drops

Use Fire-type Pals against Mammorest (Image via Pocketpair)

Unfortunately, defeating a Mammorest is not easy. This creature possesses a massive amount of HP and can deal a ton of damage, making it quite hard to capture. It is recommended to use Fire-type Pals to exploit this entity's weaknesses. You are also advised to employ a Hyper Sphere to catch the creature.

Once you have whittled down its health, use the Pal Sphere or Hyper Sphere to capture Mammorest.

Defeating this particular Pal will make it drop the following rewards:

High-quality Pal Oil

Leather

Mammorest Meat

Mammorest in Palworld: Work suitability

Mining with Mammorest (Image via Pocketpair)

Once captured, a Mammorest can prove to be quite useful in base building and resource farming. Its specialties include:

Planting (Level 2)

Lumbering (Level 2)

Mining (Level 2)

This particular Pal is also a strong DPS, capable of dealing with even the toughest of foes with relative ease. Mammorest can also be mounted and used to roam the massive open world map.

