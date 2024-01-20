Palworld: How to defeat Mommorest King of the Forest

Readers playing through Palworld may be curious about how to defeat Mommorest King of the Forest. This particular variant of the Mommorest is also known as “The Roaming Boss Mommorest” and is a level 38 boss found between the Plateau of Beginnings and Grassy Behemoth Hills. This behemoth can be quite a challenge for unprepared players, thanks to his absurdly high 4000+ HP.

A breakdown of the fight against Mommorest can be found below, along with the recommended strategies to deploy.

How to defeat Mommorest, King of the Forest in Palworld

Attack Mommorest’s weak spot (its head)

To defeat Mommorest, aim for headshots (Image via Pocketpair)

Equip your firearm of choice, and start shooting at Mommorest. A great starter weapon to pick is the Handgun, thanks to its moderate clip size and damage output. Aim for the head and begin firing when within range.

Readers looking for an easy way to defeat Mommorest can always begin the fight by firing headshots while it is asleep. Attacking enemies that are sleeping will trigger Critical Hits that deal extra damage. Combined with the fact that Mommorest does not engage in battle unless provoked, this makes for an excellent way to get in some easy hits before the fight actually begins.

It is highly recommended that you reach at least Level 30 before attempting this fight. Your Pals should also be at a similar level.

Dodge to avoid attacks and snatch Pals back into safety when required

Snatch Pals back into safety (Image via Pocketpair)

If you are looking to survive while you defeat Mommorest King of the Forest, make sure to actively dodge its attacks. Mommorest will use the Seed Machine Gun and Earth Impact techniques, which are capable of dealing massive AoE (Area of Effect) damage to players in its vicinity. Make sure to equip Armor and dodge to avoid taking damage.

It is recommended to keep an eye on your Pals while you battle against Mommorest. Your Palswon't always be able to dodge attacks, so you should continually summon and snatch Pals. This trick should keep your Pals from dying quickly.

Use Fire-type Pals for maximum effectiveness

Use Fire-type Pals for more damage (Image via Pocketpair)

If you want to defeat Mommorest King of the Forest easily, it is recommended to bring Fire-type Pals to the fight. Mommorest is weak to Fire, so Pals possessing Fire abilities are very effective against it. At the same time, make sure to avoid bringing Ground-type Pals as they will be weak to Mommorest.

Level up your Pals and infuse them with Fire abilities before heading into battle. Additionally, make sure to bring stronger Pals into the fight to avoid being easily defeated.

Once you defeat Mommorest King of the Forest, you can use a Hyper Sphere to capture it and add it to your ever-growing collection of Pals.

For more guides on Palworld, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.