How to heal and revive Pals in Palworld

Once your Pals suffer substantial damage or pass out in Palworld, you’ll need to heal or revive them to make them healthy. Palpagos is filled with mysterious creatures. The Pals you collect on the island will engage in a battle, and their Health Points (HP) will be depleted. Those with low HP can be taken down quickly, and you will not want that to happen to your critter. Additionally, you will not want your Pals to be completely knocked out.

Indeed, creatures will take damage in the playthrough, but you must know the way to restore their health. This article guides you on how you can heal and revive your Pals in the title.

How to heal Pals in Palworld

Palworld comprises creatures of different elemental types known as Pals, whose HP will chip away after a fight. You will need to heal them to restore what has been lost.

There are food items that can help you get your Pals back to their original healthy state. How much you want your critter’s Health Points restored is up to you. In the game, a green Bar indicates the creature's lost and replenished HP.

That said, let's look at the ways to heal your Pals.

Here's the first way you can heal a creature in the game:

Open your Inventory. Select any Palworld Food (Meat/Berries). Choose the injured Pal. Feed it. Restore the lost HP.

Note that this is the same way you can heal your own character. You will also have to feed food to your avatar. While some food items can restore more HP, others cannot. In such a case, you will have to eat more.

Here's the second way you can heal a creature in the game:

Unlock the Feed Bag feature. Add Foods to the Inventory. The Feed Bag automatically feeds characters and Pals.

How to revive Pals in Palworld

Return to base (Image via Jade PG - Crafted YT)

You cannot revive your Pals by feeding them food. Unlike healing, reviving is a completely different condition. Here's what you need to do:

Go to the base Use the Palbox Place an injured Pal in it Wait for some minutes (at least 10 mins) Remain online; being offline halts the process Get your Pal revived

Since you will need to return to your base to revive your Pals in Palworld, logically speaking, it’s best to heal rather than revive. Therefore, when you face opponents and feel like your creature will collapse, switch out another Pal to take its place.

Healing is a much faster and more reliable option because you can regenerate Health Points with food, unlike reviving.

