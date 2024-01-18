Can you evolve Pals in Palworld?

For those wondering whether Pals can evolve in Palworld, the answer might come as a surprise, given its similarity to other creature collector games. However, as of the game's launch, evolving Pals isn't possible. The game opts for other methods of diversifying and adding variety to Pals, many of which are available through the game's catching and breeding mechanics. However, this may change in the future.

Although a wide collection of Pals can be obtained in Palworld, and they can be put to work or utilized in combat, an evolutionary mechanic isn't available like in other creature collector titles. Instead, players can catch special Pals or breed existing ones to advance their creatures' capabilities.

What can players do with their Pals in Palworld?

Foxparks, one of many different Pals in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

The Pals of Palworld, while incapable of evolution, can carry out many different tasks, and players will be able to interact with them in various ways. Much like the titular creatures of the Pokemon Series, Pals all have their individual strengths and weaknesses, and their elemental types and anatomies see them as fit for certain jobs.

Players can interact with their Pal in Palworld in the following ways:

Building - Many Pals with hands can build structures on command.

- Many Pals with hands can build structures on command. Crafting - Some Pals with hands are dextrous enough to craft items.

- Some Pals with hands are dextrous enough to craft items. Hauling - Many Pals with hands are capable of hauling materials around a base.

- Many Pals with hands are capable of hauling materials around a base. Farming - Handed Pals can sow seeds into the earth, and Water element Pals like Gobfin can water the soil before the crops are harvested with player equipment.

- Handed Pals can sow seeds into the earth, and Water element Pals like Gobfin can water the soil before the crops are harvested with player equipment. Heating campfires - Fire-based Pals like Foxparks are capable of lighting campfires and cooking utilities.

- Fire-based Pals like Foxparks are capable of lighting campfires and cooking utilities. Powering generators - Electric Pals like Univolt can power base generators.

- Electric Pals like Univolt can power base generators. Production - If players have a factory, Pals can be put to work creating items and gear.

- If players have a factory, Pals can be put to work creating items and gear. Defense - Pals are capable of defending a player's base from raids.

- Pals are capable of defending a player's base from raids. Petting - Pals can be petted to improve their mood.

- Pals can be petted to improve their mood. Feeding - Pals can be fed to keep them satisfied.

- Pals can be fed to keep them satisfied. Breeding - Players can mix species of Pals to create new offspring that inherit the traits of their parents.

- Players can mix species of Pals to create new offspring that inherit the traits of their parents. Wilderness activities - Many Pals can be ridden, used to destroy obstacles, or even harvest resources while out in the wilderness.

Pals in Palworld can be ridden across the game world (Image via Pocketpair)

Certain Pals are worth seeking out, as some have special properties, including Alpha Pals and Lucky Pals, all with their own strengths and weaknesses. However, in lieu of evolution, the game offers its own means of getting a new species by breeding Fusion Pals. This is a process that involves breeding two rare Pal species to create an entirely new one.

While this isn't the same as evolution, it's reminiscent of the fusion system of games like Shin Megami Tensei and Monster Rancher. Regardless, fans will have to seek out rare and powerful Pals, either alone or in multiplayer, and breed them if they want to obtain all available species within Palworld.