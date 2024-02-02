Paladius in Palworld: Where to find, Skills, item drops, and more

If you want to catch Paladius in Palworld, note that it is more of a late-game venture, given its legendary status. This legendary creature belongs to the Normal elemental typing group of creatures. Players love strong Pals, and this beast is undoubtedly one of the strongest you can get, as of writing.

You can use this beast as a mount, given it is one of the fastest land mounts in the game. Furthermore, you can keep this creature at your base, thanks to its level two Lumbering and level two Mining skills.

In this article, we will run through everything about this legendary horse-like beast, including its location on Palpagos Island, the item drops, and more.

Where to find and catch Paladius in Palworld

You can find this monster in the desert region (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

You can catch Paladius as a level 50 boss roaming in the desert region towards the north of Palpagos Island. You may also come across another legendary monster in this region – Necromus.

It's essential to reach a decent level before challenging this creature to a boss fight. Beginners can read our article to learn the best ways to level up fast in the world of Pals.

How to catch Paladius in Palworld

As mentioned earlier, the monster in the frame belongs to the Normal elemental typing. So, Dark-type beasts will deal super-effective damage to this legendary creature. So, the best counters to this beast are:

Katress

Menasting

Blazehowl Noct

Pyrin Noct

Necromus

You must use these creatures or other Dark-type creatures of your taste to take down Paladius’ HP to about 10-15%. You must be careful not to get hit by this monster’s attacks, as you can easily perish. So, dodge-roll your way out of its line of attack.

Facing this monster in the desert (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Once this boss is weak enough, you must throw Legendary Spheres at it to initiate capture. We do not feel lower-level Spheres will be effective against it.

You will need to throw a few Spheres before actually catching it. So, do not give up if the Pal keeps escaping. If you run short of Spheres, you can read our article on how to craft every type of Sphere in Palworld.

Paladius in Palworld: All skills

Partner Skill

Holy Knight of the Firmament is the Partner Skill of this monster. When you are mounted on this stallion, the Holy Knight of the Firmament Partner Skill will allow you to make triple jumps.

Active Skills

This Pal comes with the following Active skills:

Power Shot

Ice Missile

Iceberg

Power Bomb

Blizzard Spike

Spear Thrust

Pal Blast

Passive Skills

This monster comes with the following Passive Skills:

Musclehead

Runner

Burly Body

Swift

Legend

Ice Emperor

Paladius in Palworld: Item drops

You can have this creature in your party (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

This rare creature can drop the following items after you kill or catch it:

Pal Metal Ingot

Diamond

Paladius in Palworld: Work suitability

As mentioned earlier, this monster has level two Mining and level two Lumbering as its Work Suitability. So, while it is decent, you can have better Pals at your base for these tasks.

If you want to catch other legendary monsters in this game, read our article on how to catch Jetragon in Palworld.