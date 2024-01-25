Palworld XP glitch guide: How to get 2 Million XP in 5 minutes

You can level up fast using Palworld XP glitches to get your hands on the good stuff in the game. Like in almost every other game, you will need an astronomical amount of Experience Points (XP) to level up in this game as well. It is a serious grind to gather XP, and a lot of the fun lies in that. However, you do have a few ways to gain XP easily and level up fast in Palworld.

In this article, we will talk about a few Palworld XP glitches that will fetch you an insane amount of Experience Points that will help you level up fast in Palworld.

How to get 2 million XP to level up fast in Palworld

One of the Tower Bosses in this game (Image via Pocket Pair Inc.)

The easiest way to do this is by utilizing the Palworld Tower Boss glitch. Firstly, you will need to unlock the Tower that has Marcus and Faleris. We are unsure if it works for the other bosses, but this has worked for us multiple times in a row.

Once that is done, you will have to go to a Minor Settlement and shoot at a cop at the entrance to get a Wanted status. After that, you will have to teleport to the said Tower Boss. You will then have to enter the Tower and challenge Marcus and his Faleris.

Since you have a Wanted status, the cops will follow you inside the Tower, and all you need to do here is let them shoot Marcus and his Faleris. Once the cops shoot them, they will glitch out, move to a corner, and become stationary. Throw a Pal Sphere at them, and you will be able to catch them instantly. This is the step in this Palworld XP glitch.

This will give you upwards of 2 million XP in a matter of minutes. You can then rinse and repeat to gain more XP than you will need and this way, you can level up fast in this game.

How to level up fast without using Palworld XP glitches

Catching Pals give you the most XP (Image via Pocket Pair Inc.)

If you want to play clean and level up quickly without taking the help of XP glitches, you can do so with the help of custom settings in Palworld. All you have to do is increase the XP multiplier to its maximum limit, and then everything you do will yield much more Experience Points than it would otherwise.

You should focus on catching low-level Pals with this setting, as it will give you a lot of XP, allowing you to level up fast in this game without using any Palworld XP glitches.

You can do any task you like in this game, and it will give you a lot of XP, thanks to the Custom Settings you tweaked earlier.