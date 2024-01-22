How to defeat Marcus and Faleris in Palworld PIDF Tower

While the game is teeming with tough bosses, Marcus and Faleris in Palworld present an imposing challenge. The duo boss is found in the PIDF tower to the extreme west end of the map. As if getting to them is not challenging enough, the two can pose a serious threat to any unprepared adventurers. As such, this guide will explain the fight fundamentals to those struggling with it.

This also includes taking a look at the bosses' movesets as well as any Pals that could help emerge victorious against this lethal duo. First, let's see where to find the boss in the first place.

Where to find Marcus and Faleris in Palworld

Location of Marcus and Felaris in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc)

The Tower of the PIDF is located at the following coordinates: 561, 334. It is also indicated on the above map image via a red cross mark. Given the rocky terrain surrounding it, players should bring a flying mount. Additionally, the boss Pal in question, the Fire-type Faleris, is also a flying monster, so tactics against it will be a tad different from other tower bosses in the game.

As is the norm for tower fights, the battle will have a timer of 10 minutes. It also takes place in the same arena featuring indestructible pillars. Use this to your advantage, as the boss can cover a greater range over other challenging foes due to flight capabilities. Marcus and Faleris in Palworld will also have a health of 146,975 points.

How to defeat Marcus and Faleris in Palworld

Faleris will keep you on your toes with different attacks (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc)

Due to the bosses' large health pool, packing heavy firepower is key. We recommend bringing along rifles to take the bird down faster. As for the ally pals, they should be at least level 38 and be able to attack airborne targets as well. Something like Grizzbolt, with its Yellow Tank partner skill allowing it to be mounted to fire a powerful minigun, can be handy.

Since Fire is weak to Water, having Water-type pals is crucial. We recommend these monsters to defeat Marcus and Faleris in Palworld, some of which are Dragon-type Pals:

Azurobe: As a dual-type, it is also a Dragon, adding further skills to its repertoire.

As a dual-type, it is also a Dragon, adding further skills to its repertoire. Relaxaurus: Another dual-Dragon type, this monster can be found relatively early in Palworld

Another dual-Dragon type, this monster can be found relatively early in Palworld Broncherry Aqua: As the name suggests, it is a Water and Grass-type hybrid. Its size alone should distract the enemy

Gather powerful pals to take down Marcus and Faleris in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc)

Ally Pals should be fairly sturdy, too, as Faleris has some strong attacks in store:

A large AOE electric surge. Move out of the red circular area by dodging before the attack hits.

A series of lightning zaps that target your location

A charged-up electric beam that hits hard

Twin fiery tornadoes that travel in a straight line

A burst of embers that ignites the ground

A spitfire spray launched directly at the target

A flamethrower attack with a surprisingly long reach

A massive fireball which is hurled at the target

A rush attack where Faleris charges at the target

It should go without saying that the electric attacks can stun you while the fire attacks can ignite, which further causes damage over time. Taking cover to let your Shield regenerate is key, and so is constantly switching between allies. This will not only let them recoup health, but also distract the enemy so you can continue taking potshots from afar.

Defeating the boss will net the following rewards to players:

1,300,800 XP

5 Ancient Technology Points

The former should help level up your character easily. Meanwhile, the latter is great for unlocking new helpful tech to advance your base building and progression. This is all you need to know about beating Marcus and Faleris in Palworld.