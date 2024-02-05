Where to find Lunaris in Palworld? Skills and item drops

Lunaris is a valuable catch in Palworld. In the expansive and unpredictable world of this title, players are always on the lookout for unique and powerful Pals to add to their roster. Among the myriad of creatures to be found, Lunaris stands out for its elegance and strength. This guide will help you locate, capture, and utilize this entity.

At about 140-150 cm tall, Lunaris features a silvery-white body accented with a cyan chest jewel and distinctive markings across its long limbs as well as head. This creature's large cyan eyes and forehead jewel, combined with its long, oval-like ears, give it a mystical appearance that belies its formidable abilities.

Where to find Lunaris in Palworld

Lunaris' location in the game (image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Lunaris, a level 32 boss with a distinctive humanoid appearance, resides in the southwestern part of Palworld's map. Adventurers seeking to add this creature to their collection should head to the Sealed Realm of the Esoteric or explore dungeons around Unthawable Lake.

However, be prepared to deal with the nearby syndicate camp first, as clearing it is a prerequisite to engaging Lunaris in battle. Confronting this creature is no small feat, given its status as a level 32 boss. It exhibits weakness to Dark-type pals such as Hoocrates, Depresso, and Killamari, among others.

To capture Lunaris, weaken it sufficiently before attempting to catch the creature with a superior Pal Sphere. This will increase your chances of a successful capture.

Lunaris in Palworld: All Skills

Lunaris in the game (image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Lunaris is not merely a trophy to be collected; it is a formidable companion in battles, thanks to its unique set of skills:

Antigravity (Partner Skill) - By manipulating gravity, Lunaris increases the player's maximum carrying capacity, proving invaluable during extensive explorations and resource gathering.

By manipulating gravity, Lunaris increases the player's maximum carrying capacity, proving invaluable during extensive explorations and resource gathering. Air Cannon (Level 1) - Launches a quick burst of compressed air at the target.

- Launches a quick burst of compressed air at the target. Power Shot (Level 7) - Accumulates energy to unleash a potent, focused projectile.

- Accumulates energy to unleash a potent, focused projectile. Icicle Cutter (Level 15) - Generates a sharp ice blade and propels it towards the enemy.

- Generates a sharp ice blade and propels it towards the enemy. Plasma Tornado (Level 22) - Summons dual orbs of electrical energy, discharging multiple lightning strikes at adversaries.

- Summons dual orbs of electrical energy, discharging multiple lightning strikes at adversaries. Power Bomb (Level 30) - Gathers a substantial energy reserve, releasing it as a massive, explosive orb.

- Gathers a substantial energy reserve, releasing it as a massive, explosive orb. Blizzard Spike (Level 40) - Inflicts damage on nearby targets with a powerful, icy impact.

- Inflicts damage on nearby targets with a powerful, icy impact. Pal Blast (Level 50) - Energizes a formidable beam, launching it to sweep through enemies over a broad swath.

Lunaris in Palworld: Item Drops

Upon capturing Lunaris, players may receive a Paldium Fragment, a crucial item for crafting and enhancements.

Lunaris in Palworld: Work Suitability

Beyond its combat capabilities, Lunaris exhibits versatility in work activities around the player's base:

Handiwork Lv3: Lunaris's dexterity makes it excellent for intricate tasks.

Lunaris's dexterity makes it excellent for intricate tasks. Transporting Lv1: Though not the strongest in this area, it can assist in moving items around.

Though not the strongest in this area, it can assist in moving items around. Gathering Lv1: Its keen senses enable it to assist in gathering resources, albeit at a basic level.

Lunaris offers a unique combination of aesthetic appeal and utility, making it a coveted companion for players in Palworld. Whether engaging in battles, exploring vast landscapes, or managing base operations, this creature proves to be an invaluable asset.

