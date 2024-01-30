How to breed Anubis in Palworld

Besides the obvious boss fights in the desert area of Palpagos Island, you can get your hands on Anubis in Palworld by breeding. Anubis is a great end-game Pal to have at your base, as it can help with a lot of tasks and perform with great efficiency. With level four Handiwork and level three Mining Work Suitabilities, the creature beats the competition by a mile and a half.

Now, if you want to get Anubis by defeating it in a boss fight, you would have to wait till you level up higher in Palworld to get better gear, Pals, and Spheres. Without these, you would not stand a chance against it.

However, there is a way in which you can get your hands on Anubis as soon as you reach level 19 in Palworld. This is thanks to the wonderful way in which breeding works in the adventure survival title.

In this article, we will walk you through the best breeding technique for you to quickly get your hands on Anubis.

How to get Anubis quickly and early in Palworld

Chillet (Image via Pocket Pair Inc.)

To get Anubis in Palworld, you must first unlock the Breeding Farm using Technology Points after reaching level 19. The required materials needed to build this structure are fairly simple to get. You can build the Breeding Farm with 100 Wood, 20 Stone, and 50 Fibre.

You will then need the creatures that you must breed to get an Anubis egg – Chillet and Quivern. There are a few other Pal combinations, and we will tell you those as well.

Breeding in Palworld is very special, as you can make any male and female monster breed and get a completely different creature from the egg. The resulting Pal will carry the traits of the parents. This is a major advantage when it comes to creating efficient Pals.

To catch Alpha Chillet (Dancer on the Plains), you must travel to the Fast Travel point that lies to the south of Fort Ruins. The Chillet in this location will be a level 11 boss. So, you will not have issues catching it even if you are at level 19.

This boss will respawn once every day, which makes it easy for you to farm it over and over again for multiple instances of Anubis in Palworld.

Quivern (Image via Pocket Pair Inc.)

Quivern is a bit more difficult to obtain. This boss battle needs a little more preparation to improve your odds of success. This means that you will need some strong weapons, like the Crossbow, that you can unlock at level 15. If you want to learn an easy way to level up fast, you can read our guide on earning XP fast in Palworld.

Besides a strong weapon, you will also need a strong Sphere. We advise you to go with Giga Spheres, as anything lower than this will result in Quivern escaping your attempts to capture it. You might be interested in reading our guide that teaches you how to craft every type of Sphere in Palworld.

With these conditions met, make your way to the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant. You will find a dungeon harboring a level 23 Alpha Quivern. Take a strong Dragon-type monster with you to defeat Quivern, along with the items mentioned above.

Breeding Chillet and Quivern to get Anubis in Palworld

Anubis (Image via Pocket Pair Inc.)

To breed these Pals, you will need one male and one female variant of Chillet Quivern. This does not mean that you will need one of both. It basically means that as long as you have a male Chillet and a female Quivern or vice versa in your base, you can throw them in the Breeding Farm to make them copulate and give you an Anubis egg.

It is important to note that the Breeding Farm box must have cake for the breeding to be successful. Without this key ingredient, you will not be able to get the egg even if the breeding meter reaches the completion point.

Once the breeding is completed successfully, you will get a Huge Rocky Egg. Incubating it will give you Anubis in Palworld. The breeding can take about 20 to 30 minutes, and the eggs can take up to an hour to incubate. You can speed up the incubation by building sufficient heat sources near the egg incubators.

How to make Cake in Palworld

Cake in the Breeding Farm (Image via Pocket Pair Inc.)

You will need the following ingredients to make a Cake in this game:

5 Flour

8 Red Berries

7 Milk

8 Egg

2 Honey

Once you have all these items, you can make a Cake in the Cooking Pot. You will need a Pal with Kindling Work Suitability to cook food in the Cooking Pot. Pals like Arsox and Foxparks are excellent for this job.

Best Anubis’ Passive Skills for Palworld bases

For the best work-related traits in Anubis, you should have the Artisan, Serious, and other Legendary (Golden) work-related traits.

Best Pals to breed for getting Anubis in Palworld

Besides Chillet and Quivern, you can try out the following combinations to get this ancient Egyptian God in this game:

Penking and Bushi

Ragnahawk and Tombat

Kitsun and Jormuntide

Broncherry and Relaxaurus

Rushoar and Suzaku Aqua

Celeray and Menasting

Gobfin and Suzaku

Penking and Bushi are the easiest Pals to acquire from the list above.