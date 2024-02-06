Best Jormuntide builds in Palworld

Palworld’s Jormuntide is a very strong monster, and you can build it in different ways depending on what purpose you want it to serve in the game. This creature has two elemental typings, Dragon and Water. This means it can be utilized for a wide array of tasks. Whether you take it to combat or summon the monster at your base, you will need a proper build for each task.

This article will provide everything you need to know about building a strong variant of this monster in Palworld.

Best Jormuntide combat build in Palworld

Petting the beast (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Partner Skill for the best combat build

Partner Skills are unique to every Pal in this game, and the one for this beast is Stormbringer Sea Dragon. This is an excellent Partner Skill. Using it, you will not lose any stamina while moving on water bodies.

Pal Gear for this monster

The Jormuntide Saddle will let you mount this monster, and you will need the following items to craft it:

30 Leather

50 Fiber

20 Pal Fluids

50 Ingot

40 Paldium Fragment

Best Active Skills for the best combat build

You can have three Active Skills on your Pals in your party at any given time. The three best options in this regard for Jormuntide are:

Dragon Meteor

Hydro Laser

Tri-Lightning

Best Passive Skills for the best combat build

You can run the following Passive Skills for this build:

Lord of the Sea

Burly Body

Legend

Swift

This dragon, with its Water elemental typing, is very effective against Fire-type Pals. So, when PvP matches come around in the future, you can use this monster to whittle down fire breathers on the battlefield.

This creature is part Dragon. So, you can find a lot of use for it against Dark-type beasts. Since you will run into a lot of beasts of the latter element towards the end of this game, Jormuntide can be very useful as a late-game Pal.

Best counters to use against Jormuntide

Facing the boss in the wild (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

You must steer clear of Electric-type Pals if you are using this monster in your team. Pals like Grizzbolt, Mossanda Lux, and Univolt are great counters to employ against this sea dragon.

Best Jormuntide base build in Palworld

Work Suitability

This monster has level 4 Watering Work Suitability. This means you can use it for all your watering needs at your base.

Best Active Skills for this build

You can have the following active skills for this build:

Draconic Breath

Hydro Laser

Tri-Lightning

Best Passive Skills for this build

You can have the following Passive Skills for this build:

Workaholic

Artisan

Work Slave

Lucky

Since it has only one Work Suitability, you will not run into the issue of this Pal running off to work somewhere other than where you assign it. You can make the most out of your Crusher and Mill using this amazing monster at your base.

Jormuntide stats in Palworld

These are the base stats of this monster:

HP: 130

Melee Attack: 150

Shot Attack: 120

Defense: 100

Support: 100

Value: 9,320

If you are not able to fight this monster in a boss battle, you can breed it to get it early on in your Palworld journey.