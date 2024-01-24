5 best Water-type Pals to catch in Palworld

Uncovering the best Water-type Pals to catch in Palworld is arduous yet fulfilling. Pocket Pair's latest open-world title, which has taken the gaming industry by storm, features nine different elements that play an essential part in its combat system. One of these elements is the Water kind, and it has a few powerful Pals.

Water-type Pals help in combat and base-building scenarios and become a necessity if you want to beat a few of the game's bosses without any hiccups. This article will go over some of the strongest Water-type Pals to catch in Palworld, which will help you demolish many of the fire elemental ones.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author's opinion

Best Water-type Pals to catch in Palworld

1) Azurobe

Azurobe is one of the best Water-type Pals to catch in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair)

Element: Dragon/Water

Dragon/Water Location: On the southeastern island of the map. Can also be found North of Tower Ruins teleport point.

On the southeastern island of the map. Can also be found North of Tower Ruins teleport point. Work Suitability: Watering

Watering Weakness: Electricity

Electricity Partner Skill: Waterwing Dance

Azurobe is one of the strongest Pals in the game. This level 17 beast will test your mastery of the mechanics as it attacks you relentlessly to annihilate you. It falls under one of the best Water-type Pals to catch in Palworld and boasts powerful attacks in its arsenal once you start leveling it up. Furthermore, it serves as a mount.

In the mounted state, Azurobe infuses your attacks with the Water element. This helps you to quickly take out bosses weak to the element while being able to move around the arena swiftly.

2) Relaxaurus

Relaxaurus is one of the best Water-type Pals to catch in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair)

Element: Dragon/Water

Dragon/Water Location: Can be found all around the starting region.

Can be found all around the starting region. Work Suitability: Watering

Watering Weakness: Electricity

Electricity Partner Skill: Hungry Missile

Relaxaurus is one of the few Water-type pals you can fight and defeat early on in the game. These long-necked creatures are generally around level 10 or above and can be found roaming the Ascetic Falls region of the Palpagos Islands.

Relaxaurus is one of the best Water-type pals to catch in Palworld because it is a great Fire element enemy killer and is also obtainable early in the game. You can also mount these Water Dragons as you explore the Islands.

3) Jormuntide

Jormuntide also has a Fire variant called Jormuntide Ignis (Image via Pocket Pair)

Element: Water

Water Location: Southwest Lake of Investigator's Fork/ Can also be hatched from Dragon Egg.

Southwest Lake of Investigator's Fork/ Can also be hatched from Dragon Egg. Work Suitability: Watering

Watering Weakness: Electric

Electric Partner Skill: Stormbringer Sea Dragon

Jormuntide is one of the strongest Pals you will encounter in Palworld. Avoid this majestic water dragon if you lack a sufficient level of firepower in your arsenal. Jormuntide is easily the best Water-type Pal to catch in Palworld.

While this beast might take a while to fall, capturing it is worth the effort. This Dragon can allow you to quickly take out the strongest foes.

4) Suzaku Aqua

Suzaku Aqua can be obtained without fighting it (Image via Pocket Pair/ WoW Quest on Youtube)

Element: Water

Water Location: Breeding Suzaku with any Water-type Pal. Can also be hatched from a Huge Damp Egg.

Breeding Suzaku with any Water-type Pal. Can also be hatched from a Huge Damp Egg. Work Suitability: Watering

Watering Weakness: Electric

Electric Partner Skill: Wings of Water

Suzaku Aqua is one of the most unique creatures on the Palpagos Islands. There is no direct method of catching this Water-type Pal as it can only be obtained by two methods. One is via finding a certain material called a Huge Damp Egg in the wild. These eggs are easily recognizable due to their dark blue color.

The second method is by breeding a Water-type Pal with a Suzaku. While this bird might be a hassle to obtain, it is one of the best Water-type Pals to catch in Palworld as it acts as a powerful flying mount.

5) Penking

Penking is another of the best Water-type Pals to capture in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair/ Gaming with Abyss on Youtube)

Element: Water

Water Location: On the southeastern island of the map. Can also be found North of Tower Ruins teleport point.

On the southeastern island of the map. Can also be found North of Tower Ruins teleport point. Work Suitability: Watering, Handiwork, Cooling, Transporting

Watering, Handiwork, Cooling, Transporting Weakness: Electricity

Electricity Partner Skill: Brave Sailor

Penking might be one of the hardest Water-type Pals to catch in Palworld, but it is a splendid catch. It does everything that Pengullet can do but more efficiently. Besides being versatile in base tasks, this Pal is also a great partner for combat.

Penking roams the southeastern corner of the island and can be challenged during both day and night.

For more Palworld guides, check out the following.

