Frostallion in Palworld: Where to find, Skills, item drops, and more

If you want to catch Frostallion in Palworld, you should know that this is more of a late-game venture, given the creature's legendary status. This beast belongs to the Ice elemental typing and is a great Pal to have at your base. It is good for cooling, so you can have a lot of food stored in your cooler boxes as well as refrigerators and have this monster cool them for you.

Besides this, you can also use it for traversal. Its Partner Skill can be advantageous, giving you access to Ice-type moves while boosting the damage done by the same. This article will run you through everything you need to know about the beast, including its location on Palpagos Island, item drops, and more.

Where to find Frostallion in Palworld

You can use this monster as a mount (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

There are a few prerequisites that you need to take note of before setting out to catch this Ice-type stallion:

Make sure you gather Lifmunk Effigies to level up your Catch Rate. Having a high Catch Rate will help you capture high-level Pals more easily.

You must have strong Spheres like Hyper and Legendary Spheres to capture this monster without fail. It will take a few attempts, but having these Spheres will increase your odds of obtaining this beast.

You can catch this monster as a level 50 boss roaming the snowy mountains to the east of the Land of Absolute Zero Fast Travel waypoint.

Since you will need high-level Spheres to capture it, consider reading our article that teaches you to craft every type of Sphere in Palworld.

How to catch Frostallion in Palworld

Ice-type monsters are weak to Fire-type attacks. So, your best bet would be to take a party with strong Fire-type attackers like Suzaku, Reptyro, Blazamut, and Jormuntide Ignis to fight against this stallion.

You will have to dodge-roll and avoid getting hit by this boss' attacks. Once its HP reaches 10-15%, you can start throwing Legendary Spheres to catch this beast. If possible, throw the Sphere while this beast has its back turned at you. This will increase your odds of capturing it.

Frostallion in Palworld: All Skills

You will have to defeat it as a level 50 boss (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Partner Skill

Ice Steed is the Partner Skill that this monster comes with. It will change your attacks to the elemental typing of this legendary creature and will also boost the damage done by Ice-type moves.

Active Skills

This Pal comes with the following Active skills:

Air Cannon

Ice Missile

Iceberg

Cryst Breath

Icicle Cutter

Blizzard Spike

Crystal Wing

Passive Skills

This monster comes with the following Passive Skills:

Musclehead

Runner

Burly Body

Swift

Legend

Ice Emperor

Frostallion in Palworld: Item drops

This rare creature can drop the following items after you kill or catch it:

Ice Organ

Diamond

Frostallion in Palworld: Work suitability

Fighting against this monster (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

This legendary creature is amazing for cooling appliances in this game. With a level four Cooling Work Suitability, this flying stallion can help you prevent food from rotting by cooling refrigerators.

Best ways to use Frostallion in Palworld breeding

You can get the following creatures by using this creature in breeding:

Breeding Helzephyr with this monster will result in Frostallion Noct

Breeding Penking with this monster will result in Reptyro

Breeding Beakon with this monster will result in Astegon

Breeding Cryolinx with this monster will result in Cryolinx

Breeding Blazamut with this monster will result in Suzaku

Breeding Cinnamoth with this monster will result in Jormuntide

Breeding Celaray with this monster will result in Azurobe

