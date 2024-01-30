Necromus in Palworld: Where to find, skills, item drops, and more

Necromus is one of Palworld's most powerful and rare Pals. However, not many players may know about it due to its sheer rarity and the fact that no important NPC has one on their team. Its high level can intimidate and prevent some players from seeking it out, but others may welcome the challenge and the potential to add a new member to their party.

However, finding specific Pals can be quite a daunting task, given the sheer scale of the game map. Necromus also spawns in an obscure area where not many players would expect it to be.

So what should players know if they intend on hunting for a Necromus, and is it any good?

Where to find Necromus in Palworld

Necromus' location relative to the PIDF Tower (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc./Sportskeeda screenshot)

In Palworld, Necromus can only be found in the desert region towards the northeast of the map. Players will find both Necromus and Paladius wandering just north of a pond.

Since two bosses will spawn in this location, players will most likely need to fight both Necromus and Paladius at the same time. Both of them will be set to level 50, meaning players will most likely need to be on the same level if they want to stand a chance.

Pal Metal Armor and Assault Rifles are recommended for this fight. Players should also bring some of their fellow guild members if they are playing in a multiplayer server. Since Necromus is a Dark-type creature, it is weak to Dragon-type skills.

What skills does Necromus learn in Palworld?

Since Necromus will be at max level when it is caught, it will already have all of its skills. The only exception is if the player catches another and breeds the two to make an egg.

Necromus' partner skill is Dark Knight of the Abyss. This ability allows players to ride Necromus, granting the creature the ability to double-jump when they do.

While in a base, Necromus can work on mining and lumbering, having two levels in each of these professions.

Here are all of the skills Necromus can learn without the use of Skill Fruit:

Spirit Fire - Fire-type, 45 damage

Dark Laser - Dark-type, 150 damage

Shadow Burst - Dark-type, 55 damage

Spirit Flame - Dark-type, 75 damage

Nightmare Ball - Dark-type, 100 damage

Rock Lance - Ground-type, 150 damage

Twin Spears - Dark-type, 120 damage

What items does Necromus drop in Palworld?

If players manage to defeat Necromus, it will drop the standard ancient technology parts like other bosses players can find in the wild.

Aside from this, Necromus can drop a Pal Metal Ingot and a Large Pal Soul. Pal Souls can be used to upgrade the stats of the player's Pals at a Statue of Power.

Is Necromus good in Palworld?

Necromus as seen in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc./Sportskeeda screenshot)

Being a late-game Pal, Necromus is a very good choice for players who want a Dark-type creature to add to their party and are also in need of a mount.

However, in bases, Necromus is rather lackluster due to its low production stats and giant size. Players are better off having it in their party or storing it in their Pal Box in Palworld.