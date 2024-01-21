How to move Base and Palbox in Palworld

With the open-world, crafting-focused nature of Palworld, players may be curious about how to move Base and Palbox. Moving Bases is especially useful for those looking to expand their areas of conquest, as well as opening up a custom fast travel point. While it is currently not possible to move the entirety of your Base from one location to another, it can still be disassembled and reassembled to achieve the same effect.

On that note, this article provides a breakdown of the process.

How to move Base and Palbox easily in Palworld

Moving Bases in Palworld involves disassembling them (Image via YouTube/MonkeyKingHero)

Follow these steps to move Base and Palbox in-game:

To move Base and Palbox, you must first completely disassemble them. Thankfully, destroyed Bases return the entirety of their resources, so you do not have to worry about losing materials in the process.

Launch the World Map and bring your in-game marker toward the Palbox.

Hit the C key and hold it to disassemble your Palbox.

Head to the new region you wish to move Base and Palbox to.

Rebuild your Base and Palbox from scratch in this area. All your equipment and Pals will be automatically carried over to the new base.

That said, developer Pocketpair should hopefully add the ability to move Base and Palbox via an update to replace the currently cumbersome method explained above.

How to add multiple Bases in Palworld

Building Bases in Palworld (Image via YouTube/FightinCowboy)

Besides being able to move Base and Palbox in Palworld, players can also construct multiple Bases/Palboxes as they progress through the game. You can unlock a second base as soon as you hit Level 10 on your Palbox. Building a second base is a must despite the admittedly herculean effort involved.

The benefits of a second Base include more efficient material farming, as well as a free second fast travel point.

There is no known way to add more than two Bases in the current build of the game. Pocketpair may add this feature via future updates.

Developed and published by Pocketpair, Palworld is an open-world survival game that draws many parallels to Pokemon. Much like the latter, Palworld has players capturing unique creatures (known as Pals), to train and augment them through the duration of the game. Unlike Pokemon, however, Palworld features guns both you and your Pal can use, making for some amusing gameplay.

At its heart, Palworld is a crafting survival game and is currently in early access. It continues to receive updates that improve gameplay and user experience. Palworld is available for PC and Xbox Series X/S. It can also be downloaded via Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service.

For more news, guides, and updates on Palworld, follow Sportskeeda.