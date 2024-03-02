Are Sphere Launchers in Palworld worth it?

Sphere Launchers in Palworld promise effortless Pal acquisition, ushering in an era where capturing Pals is both easy and efficient. With the streamlined approach offered by these sleek devices, trainers no longer need to meticulously aim and throw capture spheres. But do they live up to the hype?

Dissecting their strengths and weaknesses, we hope to answer the burning question: are Sphere Launchers a prized addition to your Pal-capturing arsenal, or are they destined to collect dust on the shelf? In this article, we'll delve into the effectiveness of both the Scatter Shot and Homing Sphere Launcher in Palword.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What are Sphere Launchers in Palworld?

Sphere Launchers in Palworld are craftable tools designed to streamline the capture of wild Pals. These contraptions fire Pal Spheres, aiming to be a more high-tech alternative to throwing them manually. However, their effectiveness varies, as some offer homing capabilities for easier capture of low-level Pals, while others simply mimic a throw with no added benefit.

Sphere Launchers in Palworld are a mixed bag, leaving trainers with varied experiences based on their chosen type and objectives. Let's dissect this intriguing assortment.

Single Shot and Scatter Shot

Single Shot Sphere Launcher does not offer anything different compared to manual throwing (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Not recommended: These Sphere Launchers fall short of expectations, providing little to no advantage. They fail to extend the throwing range beyond what you could achieve manually, and the Scatter Shot's broad dispersion proves to be inefficient and wasteful.

Using the Scatter Shot can be useful in certain instances, such as while capturing a lot of Pals upon encountering a herd. However, at higher levels, not many Pals roam in herds and it becomes a waste of resources at that point.

Homing Sphere Launcher

Homing Sphere Launcher in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Potentially good: This Sphere Launcher boasts an automatic tracking feature, simplifying the capture of weakened Pals significantly. Its efficiency shines while swiftly amassing large quantities of weaker Pals for breeding or boosting purposes. However, it is less effective on higher-levelled Pals.

Additional factors to consider

Capture Rate: A Pal Launcher itself doesn't affect the capture rate – that depends on the type of sphere you're using.

High Level Pals: For strong Pals, you're probably better off sticking with throwing spheres and using Lifmunk Effigies to boost your capture rate. Shocking or Freezing Pals also helps in the capture process.

Overall verdict

Sphere Launchers in Palworld offer mixed results. While the Homing Sphere Launcher can be beneficial for capturing weaker Pals efficiently, the Scatter Shot falls short, proving inefficient for higher-level targets. Therefore, the overall verdict is a cautious yes, with the recommendation to choose wisely based on the situation.