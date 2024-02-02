Palworld Lifmunk bug negatively impacts major gameplay feature

A debilitating Palworld Lifmunk bug has been uncovered by the community. Knowledge of this game-breaking bug has also made its way to Reddit, where fans are furious and are requesting the community to mass-report this to Pocketpair. It takes what should be a game mechanic that makes catching Pals much easier into one that makes it far more difficult instead.

While not everyone thinks it’s a bug - citing instead that some Pals may simply be harder to catch - many more disagree with that stance. Fans have begun noticing over the last few days that catch rates aren’t matching up and, in fact, appear to be going down. While Pocketpair hasn’t made a statement as of this writing, netizens hope that a fix is on the way.

Palworld Lifmunk bug makes catching Pals harder instead of easier

YouTuber Chalenor helped bring this issue to light (Image via Pocketpair)

Thanks to YouTuber Chalenor, this issue has been brought to light. The Palworld Lifmunk bug revolves around turning Lifmunk Effigies.

Lifmunk Effigies exist to help boost your capture rate by turning them into Capture Power. This is supposed to be incredibly helpful and make life easier in the game. However, one YouTuber, Chalenor, started experimenting because he noticed that things weren’t exactly lining up. It turns out that these Effigies were reducing his capture rate.

Comment byu/vinayyy-n28 from discussion inPalworld Expand Post

One Redditor pointed out that, before today, there was a way to remove your Effigies. Using the Memory Wiping Machine, you could reset your Effigies to resume capturing Pals at an improved rate to try and circumvent the Palworld Lifmunk bug.

This was corrected in the February 1 patch notes, so sadly, it can no longer be used for the Palworld Lifmunk bug. That means the only way to get around this game-breaking bug is to start a new file.

Comment byu/vinayyy-n28 from discussion inPalworld Expand Post

Unfortunately, that’s the only fix for the Palworld Lifmunk bug at the moment. If you had a chance to reset your Effigies beforehand and didn’t use them, you’re safe until a fix is found. Many users have already started noticing the trend of capture rates actually going down instead of up, and a feature designed to help to be the culprit was comedic to many netizens.

Comment byu/vinayyy-n28 from discussion inPalworld Expand Post

Others have noticed they can barely get over a 30% capture rate at this point unless they use the highest tier of Pal Spheres in the game. In fact, some players have stated they haven’t seen over 90% since the very first day they played the game.

Unfortunately, there don’t appear to be any fixes for the Palworld Lifmunk bug at the moment. New players should be aware of this and avoid using their Effigies to increase their capture rate. Instead, hold onto them and wait for a fix, especially if they want to catch the various Legendary pals that await in the game.