All Legendary Pals in Palworld and where to find them

There are four Legendary Pals in Palworld, and getting to them will be on every player's mind. These are strong creatures that can grant you incredible bonuses. Having one or more of these Pals on your team will yield numerous advantages in various situations. Therefore, determining their locations is crucial.
This article covers all the relevant details about Legendary Pals in Palworld.
Locations and attributes of all Legendary Pals in Palworld
1) Paladius
In-game description
"Once one with Necromus. It's gleaming form is free from all negative emotions. However, a glimmer of hatred can still be seen deep within its eyes."
Element
Neutral
Partner Skill
Holy Knight of the Firmament: When mounted, this creature can triple jump.
Location
Paladius, one of the Legendary Pals in Palworld, can be encountered in the northeastern section of the map housing the desert region. The closest Fast Travel location is the Deep Sand Dunes teleport point, and this creature can be found northwest of it. The exact coordinates for a Paldius encounter are 446, 681. Here, you will find a Level 50 Paladius.
Work Suitability
- Lumbering Level 2
- Mining Level 2
Active Skills
- Level 1 - Power Shot
- Level 7 - Ice Missile
- Level 15 - Iceberg
- Level 22 - Power Bomb
- Level 30 - Blizzard Spike
- Level 40 - Spear Thrust
- Level 50 - Pal Blast
Possible drops
- Pal Metal Ingot
- Diamond
Strengths and Weaknesses
Being a Neutral-type Pal, Paladius is vulnerable to Dark-type Pals. It doesn't have favorable type-matchups against any available types.
2) Necromus
In-game description
"Once one with Paladius. Its darkened form is the embodiment of negative emotions. However, a glimmer of compassion can still be seen deep within its eyes."
Element
Dark
Partner Skill
Dark Knight of the Abyss - When you mount it, you can double jump on it.
Location
Just like Paladius, Necromus is one of the Legendary Pals in Palworld. It can be found in the northeastern section of the map, in the same area as Paladius. The exact coordinates for a Necromus encounter are 446, 681. When you find this Pal, it will be at Level 50.
Work Suitability
- Lumbering Level 2
- Mining Level 2
Active Skills
- Level 1 - Shadow Burst
- Level 7 - Spirit Fire
- Level 15 - Spirit Flame
- Level 22 - Nightmare Ball
- Level 30 - Blizzard Spike
- Level 40 - Rock Lance
- Level 50 - Dark Laser
Possible drops
- Pal Metal Ingot
- Large Pal Soul
- Ancient Civilization Parts
- Precious Entrails
Strengths and Weaknesses
- Strong against Neutral-type Pals.
- Weak against Dragon-type Pals.
3) Frostallion
In-game description
"Guardian deity of Palpagos Island, known as the winter caller. in the past when calamity struck the land, it soared into the sky and sealed away the threat casting the island into an eternal winter."
Element
Ice
Partner Skill
Ice Steed: You can fly on it in Palworld. While mounted, your attacks turn into Ice-type, while ones already Ice-type deal more damage.
Location
You can find Frostalion in the mountainous region in the northwestern section of the game's world. The closest teleport point is the Lando of Absolute Zero, and the creature can be found roaming to the east of it. The precise coordinates are -357, 508. Like the other Legendary Pals in Palworld, it can be encountered at level 50.
Work Suitability
- Cooling Level 4
Active Skills
- Level 1 - Air Cannon
- Level 7 - Ice Missile
- Level 15 - Icicle Cutter
- Level 22 - Icicle Cutter
- Level 30 - Crystal Wing
- Level 40 - Cryst Breath
- Level 50 - Blizzard Spike
Possible drops
- Ice Organ
- Diamond
Strengths and Weaknesses
- Strong against Dragon-type Pals.
- Weak against Fire-type Pals.
4) Jetragon
In-game description
"Watches over palpagos island from high above. when calamity returns to the land, the earth will split open, and the skies will burn. it is destined to strike down the calamity in a flash of total destruction."
Element
Dragon
Partner Skill
Aerial Missile: Can be used to Fly. While mounted, this Pal can fire a missile launcher.
Location
Jetragon roams the volcanic region on the western side of the map. Another of the Legendary Pals in Palworld, it can be encountered to the north of the teleport point at Beach of the Everlasting Summer. The exact coordinates are -789, -321. Upon reaching this location, you will encounter a Level 50 Jetragon.
Work Suitability
- Gathering Level 3
Active Skills
- Level 1 - Spirit Fire
- Level 7 - Dragon Burst
- Level 15 - Flare Storm
- Level 22 - Draconic Breath
- Level 30 - Beam Comet
- Level 40 - Fire Ball
- Level 50 - Fire Ball
Possible drops
- Pure Quartz
- Polymer
- Carbon Fiber
- Diamond
Strengths and Weaknesses
- Strong against Dark-type Pals.
- Weak against Ice-type Pals.
