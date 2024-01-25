All Legendary Pals in Palworld and where to find them

There are four Legendary Pals in Palworld, and getting to them will be on every player's mind. These are strong creatures that can grant you incredible bonuses. Having one or more of these Pals on your team will yield numerous advantages in various situations. Therefore, determining their locations is crucial.

This article covers all the relevant details about Legendary Pals in Palworld.

Locations and attributes of all Legendary Pals in Palworld

1) Paladius

Paladius is one of the Legendary Pals in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

In-game description

"Once one with Necromus. It's gleaming form is free from all negative emotions. However, a glimmer of hatred can still be seen deep within its eyes."

Element

Neutral

Partner Skill

Holy Knight of the Firmament: When mounted, this creature can triple jump.

Location

Paladius, one of the Legendary Pals in Palworld, can be encountered in the northeastern section of the map housing the desert region. The closest Fast Travel location is the Deep Sand Dunes teleport point, and this creature can be found northwest of it. The exact coordinates for a Paldius encounter are 446, 681. Here, you will find a Level 50 Paladius.

Work Suitability

Lumbering Level 2

Mining Level 2

Active Skills

Level 1 - Power Shot

Level 7 - Ice Missile

Level 15 - Iceberg

Level 22 - Power Bomb

Level 30 - Blizzard Spike

Level 40 - Spear Thrust

Level 50 - Pal Blast

Possible drops

Pal Metal Ingot

Diamond

Strengths and Weaknesses

Being a Neutral-type Pal, Paladius is vulnerable to Dark-type Pals. It doesn't have favorable type-matchups against any available types.

2) Necromus

Necromus is one of the Legendary Pals in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

In-game description

"Once one with Paladius. Its darkened form is the embodiment of negative emotions. However, a glimmer of compassion can still be seen deep within its eyes."

Element

Dark

Partner Skill

Dark Knight of the Abyss - When you mount it, you can double jump on it.

Location

Just like Paladius, Necromus is one of the Legendary Pals in Palworld. It can be found in the northeastern section of the map, in the same area as Paladius. The exact coordinates for a Necromus encounter are 446, 681. When you find this Pal, it will be at Level 50.

Work Suitability

Lumbering Level 2

Mining Level 2

Active Skills

Level 1 - Shadow Burst

Level 7 - Spirit Fire

Level 15 - Spirit Flame

Level 22 - Nightmare Ball

Level 30 - Blizzard Spike

Level 40 - Rock Lance

Level 50 - Dark Laser

Possible drops

Pal Metal Ingot

Large Pal Soul

Ancient Civilization Parts

Precious Entrails

Strengths and Weaknesses

Strong against Neutral-type Pals.

Weak against Dragon-type Pals.

3) Frostallion

Frostallion is one of the Legendary Pals in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

In-game description

"Guardian deity of Palpagos Island, known as the winter caller. in the past when calamity struck the land, it soared into the sky and sealed away the threat casting the island into an eternal winter."

Element

Ice

Partner Skill

Ice Steed: You can fly on it in Palworld. While mounted, your attacks turn into Ice-type, while ones already Ice-type deal more damage.

Location

You can find Frostalion in the mountainous region in the northwestern section of the game's world. The closest teleport point is the Lando of Absolute Zero, and the creature can be found roaming to the east of it. The precise coordinates are -357, 508. Like the other Legendary Pals in Palworld, it can be encountered at level 50.

Work Suitability

Cooling Level 4

Active Skills

Level 1 - Air Cannon

Level 7 - Ice Missile

Level 15 - Icicle Cutter

Level 22 - Icicle Cutter

Level 30 - Crystal Wing

Level 40 - Cryst Breath

Level 50 - Blizzard Spike

Possible drops

Ice Organ

Diamond

Strengths and Weaknesses

Strong against Dragon-type Pals.

Weak against Fire-type Pals.

4) Jetragon

Jetragon is one of the Legendary Pals in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

In-game description

"Watches over palpagos island from high above. when calamity returns to the land, the earth will split open, and the skies will burn. it is destined to strike down the calamity in a flash of total destruction."

Element

Dragon

Partner Skill

Aerial Missile: Can be used to Fly. While mounted, this Pal can fire a missile launcher.

Location

Jetragon roams the volcanic region on the western side of the map. Another of the Legendary Pals in Palworld, it can be encountered to the north of the teleport point at Beach of the Everlasting Summer. The exact coordinates are -789, -321. Upon reaching this location, you will encounter a Level 50 Jetragon.

Work Suitability

Gathering Level 3

Active Skills

Level 1 - Spirit Fire

Level 7 - Dragon Burst

Level 15 - Flare Storm

Level 22 - Draconic Breath

Level 30 - Beam Comet

Level 40 - Fire Ball

Level 50 - Fire Ball

Possible drops

Pure Quartz

Polymer

Carbon Fiber

Diamond

Strengths and Weaknesses

Strong against Dark-type Pals.

Weak against Ice-type Pals.

