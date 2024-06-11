All new weapons and gears in Division 2 Y6S1 First Rogue

The latest patch for Division 2 Y6S1 First Rogue is here with a lot of new changes. This looter shooter has been very generous to its player base lately, they have increased the level cap and itemization in the base game, letting the players experience a large chunk of the game without owning any DLCs. The newest patch will further increase the content, introducing more world tiers, QoL changes, new weapons, gears, and more.

In this article, we have listed all the new weapons and gears that are about to be added to Division 2 Year 6 Season 1.

New weapons and gears in Division 2 Y6S1: First Rogue

What to come in Y6S1 (Image via Ubisoft)

Here are all the new weapons and gear coming Division 2 Year 6 Season 1: First Rogue with the new patch:

NEW EXOTIC WEAPON in Division 2

Overlord - Exotic Shotgun

Talent- Capitulate

Successful shots stack of minus 4% Movement Speed on enemies for each pellet hit in a five-second window. Shooting the same enemy again after the window will reapply the stack.

Weapon Stats and Mods

Optics Slot: +15% Critical Hit Damage

+15% Critical Hit Damage Magazine Slot: +15% Reload Speed

+15% Reload Speed Underbarrel Slot: +20% Weapon Stability

NEW EXOTIC GEAR in Division 2

Acosta’s Kneepads - Exotic Kneepads

Talent- Escape Plan

For three seconds, vaulting, climbing, or falling off of an object increases movement speed by 10%. Get +20% Movement Speed for five seconds after standing still for five seconds.

Five seconds of +10% Movement Speed is awarded when under the influence of a Status Effect.

20% is the maximum movement speed gain. Benefits for Movement Speed from other sources do not stack with the benefits.

The penalty for Movement Impairment from Status Effects is -50%.

NEW GEAR in Division 2

1) Breaking Point - Gear Set

+25% Rifle Damage and +25% MMR Damage for two pieces equipped.

With three pieces equipped provides +30% Headshot Damage and 15% Handling of Weapons.

provides +30% Headshot Damage and 15% Handling of Weapons. Four pieces equipped unlock a brand-new, special ability called "On Point."

Talent “On Point”

Using an MMR or rifle to hit a shot awards a stack. For ten seconds, reloading will give +2% Weapon Handling and +4% Weapon Damage to each stack.

While the bonuses are in effect, no stacks are gained. When the timer goes off, your magazine will be refilled.

While bonuses are in effect, switching guns will end the effect and reload your magazine. When you swap weapons when perks aren't active, your magazine will replenish and all stacks will be removed.

Chest and Backpack Talents:

Chest Bonus

Talent: “Point of no Return”

“On Point” bonuses timer duration increases from ten seconds to fifteen seconds.

Backpack Bonus

Talent: “Point of Honor”

On Point Weapon Damage bonus increases from 4% to 6%.

2) Zwiadowka Sp. z o.o. - Brand Set

One Piece equipped: +15% Mag Size

+15% Mag Size Two Pieces equipped: +20% Rifle Damage

+20% Rifle Damage Three Pieces equipped: +30 Weapon Handling

Named Gear Pieces in Divison 2

1) Named Chest “Bober”

Talent: “Perfect Entrench”

While below 30% Armor, headshots from cover repair 30% armor. Cooldown two seconds.

2) Named Gloves “Eagle’s Grasp”

Talent: "Perfect Attribute"

+15% Weapon Handling.

New Named Weapons & Talents in Division 2

All the weapons and gears in Y6S1 (Image via Ubisoft)

1) Thorn

SPAS-12

If at least four pellets hit the target, you will receive +3% more damage when you use the weapon in your next shot.

2) Like Glue

Super 90

If at least four pellets hit the target, you will receive +3% more damage when you use the weapon in your next shot.

3) Talent “Brazen”

If at least six pellets hit the target, you will receive +3% more damage when you use the weapon in your next shot.

That's all the new weapons and gears that have been confirmed so for the upcoming First Rogue update.