The Division 2 Y6S1 patch notes for First Rogue Update: new items, World Tier removal, endgame unification, and more

The patch notes for Division 2 Y6S1 have gone live, highlighting big changes to shake up many fundamental aspects of this looter-shooter. Year 6 is shaping up to be a turning point for Division 2 going by the seasonal content roadmap, but the biggest thing that will arrest the fans' interest is the removal of World Tiers.

In a rather unexpected turn, the value you get out of the base game of Division 2 is going up. The endgame has been decoupled from the DLC, and players who only own the base game can now go all the way up to Level 40 and have fully operational endgame-viable itemization.

This article will outline all the big changes you should be aware of, as laid out by the Division 2 Y6S1 patch notes.

Division 2 Y6S1 official patch notes: All major changes in the First Rogue Update

The biggest change in the First Rogue update listed on Division 2 Y6S1 patch notes is the removal of World Tiers.

World Tiers and Gear Score mentions have been removed from the game, including tutorials and various menus UI.

Keener's Watch is now awarded to players at Level 40, no longer requiring owning WONY to unlock it.

The Targeted Loot system is now available at Level 40.

Raids are now accessible at Level 40.

Control Points Alert Levels are now available after completing the Tidal Basin mission.

Seasonal features, such as Global Events, Leagues, and Manhunts are now available to players at Level 40.

Legacy Manhunts will also be playable, but we recommend playing them in the correct order after completing WONY for maximum enjoyment.

Global Difficulty is now available at Level 40.

Specializations are now unlocked at Level 30.

Gear Score has been removed from the game, and Exotic Reconfiguration no longer takes Gear Scores into account.

Item Quality has been rescaled and redistributed along one uniform scale from Level 1 to Level 40, instead of having a reset at Level 30 as it was previously.

Item Power and Enemy Power have been redistributed to include the World Tier power, incorporated into Levels 26-30.

Players can now fast-travel back to DC from New York as soon as the New York Intro Mission has been completed.

Crafting bench upgrades related to World Tiers have been removed. Superior and High-end bench quality upgrades have been redistributed to match the new item quality/level distribution.

In this patch, the developers have also adjusted the story Invasions flow:

Gear Score Requirements have been removed from the story-related invaded Strongholds.

Completing Invaded Missions is no longer a prerequisite for the story invaded Strongholds (weekly invasions will still require invaded missions).

Changes to Commendations

"With the removal of the World Tiers system, the Hardcore Gear Distinction commendation will no longer be relevant and thus will be removed from the game. Players who have already obtained the arm patch associated with this commendation will retain it, but new players will no longer be able to complete it. To compensate for the removal, we are adding five new commendations to Descent."

NEW DESCENT COMMENDATIONS:

Descent Loop 6 Award - Reach loop 6 in Descent three times.

Descent Basic Award - Beat the Nemesis in Descent without equipping any exotic talents.

Descent 50 Award - Complete 50 loops in Descent.

Descent High Roller - Reroll talents 15 times in Descent.

Perfect Descent - Defeat the Nemesis with a full squad, without any of the four teammates going down during the run.

Leveling and Endgame changes

"With Y6S1 First Rogue we are unifying the Division 2 and Warlords of New York DLC owners in One Endgame."

All owners of Tom Clancy's The Division 2 will now be able to level up their characters to Level 40, without the need to own Warlords of New York. Players will be able to keep leveling their characters beyond 30 in the streets of Washington DC and reach the Level 40 cap, without any additional purchase.

Upon reaching Level 40, the endgame will be available to all agents. This includes all Level 40 items implemented in the past years, Seasons, and all their activities (Leagues, Global Events, Apparel Events, Manhunts - including the new Y6S1 First Rogue Manhunt), Level 40 Game Modes (The Summit, Countdown) and the recently released Incursion, Paradise Lost.

Warlords of New York remains available as an additional purchase, offering exclusive story content, a New York South Manhattan map, and special gear.

Changes to Diamondback

Increased damage from 329,084 to 342,247.

Magazine size expanded from 5 to 8.

Talent "Agonizing Bite": Diamondback randomly marks an enemy within 20m. If no enemies are within 20m, it marks the closest enemy to you. Hitting that enemy consumes the mark, guaranteeing a critical hit and amplifying damage of the hit by 20%. After hitting a mark, all shots fired are guaranteed critical hits for five seconds. A new random enemy is marked afterward and whenever you reload.

The Y6S1 update is inbound for all platforms on June 11, 2024. There will also be a server downtime for Division 2 players in all regions before the patch goes live.

All new gears, items, and other content in Division 2 Y6S1 (according to patch notes)

In brief, Division 2 Y6S1 will add:

Two new Named weapons

A new Gear set

A new Brand set

One new Exotic Gear piece

One new Exotic weapon

New talents

Besides the new items, The Division 2 Year 6 roadmap presents exciting prospects like Manhunt 2.0 and Seasons 2.0.

New Exotic Shotgun: Overlord

Division 2 Y6S1 new Exotic shotgun, Overlord (Image via Bungie)

Talent: Capitulate

Hitting an enemy will apply a stack of –4% Movement Speed for each pellet hit for 5 seconds. Shooting again will reapply stacks.

Weapon Stats and Mods

Optics Slot: +15% Critical Hit Damage

Magazine Slot: +15% Reload Speed

Underbarrel Slot: +20% Weapon Stability

New Expotic Gear (Kneepads): Acosta’s Kneepads

Division 2 Y6S1's new Exotic kneepads (Image via Ubisoft)

Talent: Escape Plan

Vaulting, climbing, or dropping from the top of an object gives +10% Movement Speed for three seconds. After not moving for five seconds, receive +20% Movement Speed for five seconds.

When affected by a Status Effect, a +10% Movement Speed is granted for five seconds.

Max Movement Speed bonus is 20%. The bonuses do not stack with Movement Speed bonuses from other sources.

-50% Movement Impairment penalty from Status Effects.

New Gear Set: Breaking Point

Two Pieces equipped give +25% Rifle Damage, +25% MMR Damage

equipped give +25% Rifle Damage, +25% MMR Damage Three Pieces equipped give +30% Headshot Damage, 15% Weapon Handling

equipped give +30% Headshot Damage, 15% Weapon Handling Four Pieces equipped unlock a new unique talent.

Talent “On Point”

Hitting a shot using a Rifle or MMR grants a stack. Reloading will grant +2% Weapon Handling and +4% Weapon Damage per stack, for 10 seconds.

No stacks are acquired while the bonuses are active. The timer running out will refill your magazine.

Switching weapons while the bonuses are active will stop the effect and refill your magazine. Switching weapons while the bonuses are not active will remove all stacks and refill your magazine.

Chest and Backpack Talents:

Chest Bonus - Talent “Point of no Return”: Increase On Point bonuses timer from 10s to 15s.

Increase On Point bonuses timer from 10s to 15s. Backpack Bonus – Talent “Point of Honor”: Increase On Point Weapon Damage bonus from 4% to 6%.

New Brand Set: Zwiadowka Sp. z o.o.

One Piece equipped gives +15% Mag Size

equipped gives +15% Mag Size Two Pieces equipped give +20% Rifle Damage

equipped give +20% Rifle Damage Three Pieces equipped +30 Weapon Handling

Named Gear Pieces:

Named Chest “Bober” – Talent “Perfect Entrench”: If you are below 30% Armor, headshots from cover repair 30% of your armor. Cooldown of two seconds.

If you are below 30% Armor, headshots from cover repair 30% of your armor. Cooldown of two seconds. Named Gloves “Eagle’s Grasp” – Perfect Attribute: +15% Weapon Handling.

Named Weapons:

Thorn (SPAS-12): Receive +3% Amplified Damage on the next shot with the weapon for each pellet that hits the target, if at least four pellets hit.

(SPAS-12): Receive on the with the weapon for that hits the target, if at least four pellets hit. Like Glue (Super 90): Receive +3% Amplified Damage on the next shot with the weapon for each pellet that hits the target, if at least four pellets hit.

Talent “Brazen”

Receive +3% Amplified Damage on the next shot with the weapon for each pellet that hits the target, if at least 6 pellets hit.

Seasonal Content: Crossroads Event

Season 1: First Rogue will launch an Apparel Event called "Crossroads." This apparel event will include items that will allow players to wear the attire of their favorite characters from the Operation Crossroads trilogy.

Apparel Event keys for the Apparel Caches can be earned from the following sources: one free key granted to all players, SHD Levelling - one key every four SHD levels, direct purchase with Premium Credits, and, if you are a Year 6 Season 1 Premium Pass owner, you'll be granted three extra keys.

Manhunt

Year 5 Season 3 ended with a shocking revelation, Rogue agent number one and sworn nemesis of The Division, Aaron Keener is alive. In her hunt for truth, Agent Kelso located him and decided to join forces with him.

The line between light and dark, agent and rogue, keeps blurring as we learned that Keener was working with Faye Lau to undermine the Black Tusk and neutralize the Hunter threat during the events of Warlords of New York.

"Keener is coming to Washington, D.C. and he has sent us an invitation to parley, but first we will need to pass his twisted trials and prove our worth. An alliance with Keener and his Rogues could be the key to stopping Natalya Sokolova and the Black Tusk. But what will the cost be? Can Keener be trusted? Is the enemy of our enemy truly our friend?"

Season Pass and Seasons 2.0

The optional Season Pass is available for 1000 Premium Credits ($9.99 or your regional equivalent) in the in-game store.

Players with the Season Pass can gain access to the following premium track rewards:

10 weapon skins

10 gear dyes

2 vanity outfit

1 face mask

For the first time, Year 6 Season 1: First Rogue is available to all The Division 2 players and does not require the ownership of the Warlords of New York DLC.