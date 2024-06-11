The Division 2 Year 6 Roadmap: One Endgame, Season 2.0, Manhunt 2.0, and more

On June 11, 2024, all division agents will find themselves entering The Division 2 Year 6, which has numerous updates planned. In UbiForward on June 10, Ubisoft announced various updates and DLCs for many of its titles, and Tom Clancy's The Division 2 got a lot of attention from the audience thanks to a special appearance from Aaron Keener in the trailer.

Named aptly, Division 2 Year 6 First Rogue will be the first season of the update and have players experience various major changes alongside a particular update, which will give Level 40 agent access to every player.

In this article, we look at Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Year 6 roadmap and dive into the details provided by Ubisoft regarding the changes coming this year.

Updates planned in Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Year 6

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Year 6 will bring various changes and updates to the core game (Image via Ubisoft)

With the end of Year 5, The Division 2 team at Ubisoft has planned to make certain changes in the upcoming Year 6, including revamped Project rewards, an enhancement to the event's playability, and PvP improvements, alongside a major gear balancing and around 2000 bug fixes.

One Endgame

One Endgame will unify the Division 2 and Warlords of New York DLC (Image via Ubisoft)

With the Year 6 First Rogue update, all owners of Tom Clancy's The Division 2 will now be able to access Level 40 without requiring the DLC titled Warlords of New York. So, every player can now keep leveling up their characters to 40 instead of 30 in Washington DC. This means new players who buy the base game of Tom Clancy's The Division 2 will not be capped at Level 30 in Washington DC

Upon reaching Level 40, all players will get access to every single endgame content that was previously locked behind the Warlords of New York DLC. These contents include exclusive weapons and gear, seasonal manhunts, seasonal events, The Summit, The Countdown, and The Incursions.

Revamped Seasons 2.0

Seasons system will get a revamp in Year 6 (Image via Ubisoft)

To help new players or Level 30 players access the endgame content faster, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Year 6 Season 2 will introduce a new progression system that will allow players new ways to advance their character levels. This is where the Division 2 team at Ubisoft will introduce Seasonal characters, which will let players create specific characters for one singular season allowing experimentation with modifier levels as well as gears and enemies.

These seasonal characters can be leveled up from 1 to 40 and will have a streamlined progression system with rebalanced XP gain, allowing players to reach Level 40 quickly with weekly updates and new events. After the season ends, the XP gained in the seasonal characters will be added to the main character and the seasonal characters will become a part of a player's roster.

Manhunt 2.0

Manhunts will also get an update in Year 6 (Image via Ubisoft)

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 will do away with the lieutenants and targets of the previous Manhunt system and introduce something called the Weekly Scouts as a core system in the new Manhunt 2.0. Each Weekly Scout will be a single project with various sub-parts in the form of activities.

However, note that Weekly Scouts will only be available to Seasonal Characters. At the end of the Scouts, a climax mission will be available to all seasonal characters. This will allow seasonal characters to level up faster. Alongside this, players will be able to experience a new difficulty level for the climax missions of these Weekly Scouts which will be called Master difficulty and offer exciting new challenges for both new players and The Division 2 veterans.

Player Expression

Player customization options will get an update (Image via Ubisoft)

The Division 2 Year 6 will update the game with a wide range of character customization choices. This new change will combine all customization tools into a single, user-friendly interface, making designing a character easier and more pleasant. Furthermore, the team at Ubisoft is looking at new methods to include a player's characters in current menus and let them proudly flaunt their achievements.

Upcoming DLC

The Division 2 year 6 will culminate in a new story DLC (Image via Ubisoft)

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Year 6 will culminate in a brand new DLC story that will take players back to the origin of The Division, Brooklyn, New York. New mysteries, thrilling experiences, and exciting action await players in Year 6.

