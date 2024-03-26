The Division 2 Creative Director confirms Y6, Brooklyn DLC, and beyond

The Division 2 seems to have improved significantly since its release, with no sign of stopping anytime soon. The team behind the looter-shooter is hard at work with every update, ensuring players have content to engage with. They have also been implementing bug fixes, QoL changes, and overhauls, all benefitting a live service title.

However, amid the 5th Anniversary celebration of the title, the community got confirmation regarding plenty of future updates from Creative Director Yannick Banchereau. Ubisoft's confirmation came at the end of their 5th Anniversary video.

To summarize, there have been mentions of a season overhaul in the second season of Y6 that just got confirmed now, alongside the next expansion being based in Brooklyn and many more unexplained major additions beyond the DLC.

The Division 2 to get a fair amount of content before the next game

As mentioned, The Division 2 developers team held a special livestream to celebrate the game's 5th Anniversary. While most of the video featured multiple developers recounting memories with the title, one particular section at the end of the same video piqued the interest of many.

The game's Creative Director had the following things to say to wrap things up:

"We are working on Year 6, we are working on revamp of the seasons, whole new DLC bringing us to Brooklyn, there's a lot coming and these are exciting times."

However, as a part of a sketch, once the official cameras were off, Yannick further added:

"..and it's just Year 6, we really can't wait until we start telling them what's coming after with all those....(cuts to logo)"

Revised roadmap for The Division 2 Year 6 (Image via Ubisoft)

This confirms that Ubisoft plans to extend their updates even further, beyond the three seasons of Y6. The Brooklyn DLC can be expected to arrive in 2025, alongside The Division 2 Seasons 2.0 in the second season of Y6. Regarding the things beyond Y6, one can only guess what Ubisoft has planned for their longest-running looter-shooter title.