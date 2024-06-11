Division 2 server downtime for Year 6, Season 1 launch today (June 11)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 server downtime has been scheduled for today, June 11, 2024. The downtime is expected to last around 3 hours, after which the contents of year 6, Season 1 will be made available to all players. Titled the “First Rogue”, this season players will have to team up with none other than Aaron Keener as they work together to stop the Black Tusk.

A breakdown of The Division 2 server downtime is provided below, along with additional details about the upcoming event.

The Division 2 server downtime is scheduled for today, June 11, 2024

As detailed within the extensive, official blog post of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Year 6 Season 1 (aka the First Rogue) will launch later today.

The launch is to be preceded by a maintenance of sorts, during which the game’s servers will be entirely inaccessible. Make sure to prepare accordingly.

The servers will be offline for about 3 hours, starting from 9:30 AM CEST/3:30 AM EDT/12:30 AM PDT.

Keep in mind that timings may be subject to change, on account of unforeseen delays.

What is included in Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Y6S1 update?

The First Rogue update brings with it a ton of changes and improvements to the base game, in addition to new story content:

New story: Manhunt.

A series of manhunt-themed events until September 3, 2024.

Unification of The Division 2 and New York DLC into one endgame.

Removal of the World Tier system.

Certain commendations will be removed and re-adjusted, with appropriate compensation rewards.

New exotic weapons, talent, and gear.

An apparel event named Crossroads.

The usual Season Pass and miscellaneous optimizations.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on The Division 2.