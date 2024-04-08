All Night Crows codes (April 2024)

Night Crows is an action-packed RPG game set in medieval Europe. As you progress through the continent, you'll battle enemies, earn currency, gain experience, and collect new gear. There are various ways to spend your in-game currency, including a unique form of digital currency. If you are F2P (Free-To-Play), it can be a struggle to get items and increase your combat skills.

Thankfully, the title has codes that can help you by granting access to free rewards. These rewards mainly consist of chests containing various items and currency. With that said, let's look at some codes and their awards.

List of Night Crows codes

List of Night Crow Codes (Image via Wemade Connect)

Here are Night Crows Codes that are active:

WEARECREW: Redeem for one Community Chest

IAMCREW : Redeem for one Community Chest

KILDEBAT: Redeem for one Gift Chest from Kildebat (Bound)

PREREGISTRATION : Redeem for one Community Chest (Bound)

These codes work for both PC and Mobile players. Once the code has been verified, you'll receive your rewards in your Inbox. These rewards usually come in chests packed with valuable items like Draught of Vigilance, Gold, and Shining Armor Enhancements.

How to redeem Night Crows codes

Redeeming the codes can provide various rewards (Image via Wemade Connect)

Follow the steps below to redeem the codes:

Launch the app.

Go to the Menu by tapping the button in the top-right corner of the main lobby screen.

Scroll down to locate and select "Settings”.

In the settings menu, find the "Account" tab.

Click on the Coupon icon.

Enter the active code into the text box provided.

Submit the code.

If successful, the reward will be added to your account automatically.

If the code doesn’t work, verify the spelling and check if the code is still valid.

How to get more free rewards

If you want to find more codes for Night Crows, you should check out their social media pages, such as their Discord, Facebook, and their X (@NightCrowsWorld). They regularly share updates and announcements there, including new codes for the game. By watching these channels, you can get your hands on more codes to use in the game.

Similar to many other games, this title offers plenty of free rewards, such as costumes, gliders, and blueprints. You can earn these rewards by completing quests or participating in Limited-Time Events (LTE) within the game. Make sure to finish all the quests in any event or game mode to collect these bonus rewards and improve your gameplay experience.