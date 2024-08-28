All vehicles in Once Human, ranked

Vehicles in Once Human are the equivalent of mounts in this modern post-apocalyptic survival game. While vehicles are essential for an entire event centered around your ability to navigate the map, called Wilderness Express, these automobiles also remain necessary for their additional benefits in the early and endgame.

With five vehicles available in Once Human, this article will rank them according to their utility and overall usefulness.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Best vehicles in Once Human

5) Turbo Pickup

The Turbo Pickup requires a Medium Garage (Image via Starry Studio)

This pickup truck is the least used vehicle in Once Human. Its primary function is to transport large quantities of items, but it’s quite slow. Other vehicles in the title with slightly less storage capacity and better performance can often fulfill the same role. Contrastingly, some sets of wheels have higher storage capacity and a slightly lesser speed. As a result, depending on your needs, the other options are more appealing in comparison.

4) Trailer Head

The Trailer Head requires a Large Garage (Image via Starry Studio)

The Trailer Head truck is one of the most useful vehicles in Once Human. While you can build an entire house on its back, turning it into a makeshift caravan, a moving house isn't particularly practical. However, its primary function isn't far from that concept, as the Trailer Head is mainly used for transporting Vending Machines.

While there isn't a marketplace In Once Human, you can trade items with other players using their Vending Machines. These machines can be placed at a player's base, but traveling all the way to someone's house can be a hassle. So, many players use the Trailer Head to transport their Vending Machines and park them near a Neutral Stronghold like Blackfell.

This allows other players to conveniently interact with all the Vending Machines at the same place and shop at their leisure, making this niche use of the Trailer Head essential to player trading and the in-game economy.

3) Retro Coupe

The Retro Coupe is the fastest car in Once Human (Image via Starry Studio)

The Retro Coupe is the fastest vehicle in Once Human, but its handling leaves much to be desired, making it unsuitable for off-road travel. While it's a great choice for sticking to main roads, the unpredictable terrain of a post-apocalyptic world often forces players to switch to more versatile options after enjoying its speed for a while.

Nonetheless, the Retro Coupe is a great option for the Wilderness Express event, where speed is key to covering as much distance as possible and achieving high scores.

2) Street Motorcycle

The Street Motorcycle is the most fashionable vehicle in Once Human (Image via Starry Studio)

The Street Motorcycle is one of the best vehicles in Once Human, known for its nimbleness and overall performance. It boasts good speed, decent handling, and the ability to maneuver through tight spaces that larger vehicles can't navigate.

However, the vehicle does have a few drawbacks: its low durability makes it susceptible to damage from off-road travel, and it lacks storage space, preventing you from carrying items in it as other vehicles can.

That said, if you wish to traverse this post-apocalyptic world in style, the Street Motorcycle is your only option, as it features a plethora of vehicle paints and even a Ghost Rider-themed skin.

1) All-Terrain Vehicle

The All-Terrain Vehicle features gravity-defying physics that makes exploring the world a lot of fun (Image via Starry Studio)

The All-Terrain Vehicle is the most versatile mode of transport in Once Human. It features excellent handling, good speed, and ample storage capacity. While it lacks the cosmetic skins and agility of the Motorcycle, it more than compensates with its impressive off-roading capabilities.

The ability to store a large number of items becomes especially valuable in the endgame, where carrying heavy missiles to the Prime Wars can easily overburden your character’s inventory. This is the primary reason many players who favor the Motorcycle switch to the All-Terrain Vehicle as they progress to the endgame.

