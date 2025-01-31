Alongside Xbox release, Wayfinder patch 1.2 introduces Hardcore Mode

After a year of trials and travel, Wayfinder has finally made its way to Xbox. With its 1.2 update released earlier this week, Xbox players can finally join the action solo or co-op, with complete controller support and cross-play allowance. That's not the biggest catch, though: patch 1.2 also brings in the Hardcore Mode experience.

Hardcore mode is arguably the biggest game-changer for Wayfinder (discounting how it went from MMO to pseudo-singleplayer). While Xbox opens a brand-new player base, the new Hardcore difficulty will freshen things up for veterans and returning players.

How does Hardcore mode work in Wayfinder?

Hardcore is a toggle (Image via Airship Syndicate)

Hardcore mode, as suggested by the name, is the permadeath mode in Wayfinder - or Ironman mode, if you will. Rather than a new difficulty mode, it's a toggle you can use on Heroic and Nightmare difficulties when starting a fresh save.

Once a save is tagged with Hardcore mode, Wayfinders have one life. If you die with a Wayfinder in a dungeon, you are booted back to the town, and cannot use them for the remainder of the run. Instead, you can continue with any of the other ones you've unlocked. However, if your final Wayfinder falls in battle, it's game over, and that Hardcore save ends for good.

Hardcore players can join other Hardcore players via co-op, so it will have its separate matchmaking pool.

All other changes in Wayfinder patch 1.2 (release notes)

Here are all the changes being introduced in the 1.2 patch of Wayfinder, as per the official changelog.

Reduced damage from some traps in Nightmare Mode (maximum 75% health damage).

Fixed traps for double-hitting players.

Fixed a crash when using the Juggernaut’s weapon ability.

Fixed an issue preventing clients from completing the Patrol: Path of Fire if the host completed it first.

Fixed the Teryssa the Silence echo failing to activate/reset upon triggering.

Fixed the Hollowlord Vendral Echo not working properly with Ultimates.

Fixed an issue with the Phoenix becoming invulnerable during the Altar of Phoenix event.

Fixed invisible fleas blocking chokepoints or finale encounters.

Fixed the Dread Legion Boss failing to move to the second arena after Phase 1 of the hunt.

Fixed Dryades weapon ability Nature's Grasp failing to pull enemies.

Fixed the revive UI disappearing after using Phoenix Oil.

Corrected the set bonus for the Mutated Instability accessory set.

Players can now perform air slam attacks after consuming Phoenix Oil.

Fixed an issue where players couldn't damage the mini-prophecy during the Gloom Tear event in the Highlands.

Fixed missing button callouts for tracking/untracking quests.

Fixed missing button callouts on the Delete Profile confirmation pop-up.

The back button in the Delete Profile pop-up now works properly.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on a black screen after backing out of difficulty selection.

Fixed a hitch when interacting with the Tracer Event.

Fixed a freeze during Trail of the Lingering Light and Teryssa the Silence with the Turned Tables mutator boon active.

Fixed Lora's voice occasionally changing during attacks.

Updated the following weapons to include Max Health instead of a defensive stat:

Grim Harvest

Radiant Dawn

Dryades

Venom

Maiden's Rime

Voidbinder

Last Ditch

Requiem

Platform-Specific Fixes: PlayStation 5

Fixed an issue where the game failed to load the most recent save slot when using the Back to game option in Activity.

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t quit back to the Main Menu after entering gameplay through the Tutorial Activity.

Added a proper warning message when trying to join a Nightmare game from a non-Nightmare save.

Note that Wayfinder is not on Game Pass yet. If that is not your cup of tea, though, there are a lot of proper MMORPGs to look forward to this year.

