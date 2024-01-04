ArcheAge 2024 update roadmap: Faction improvements, Fairy race, and more

The major development roadmap for ArcheAge, also known as Vision 2024, was recently revealed in an announcement post on their official website. In this post, the title's Producer, Hae-nyung Lee, expressed his gratitude to the community after reaching a significant milestone: the title's 11th Anniversary. Subsequently, he introduced the schedule for the upcoming major updates in 2024, which are split into four phases.

While no timeline was given for these major updates in its official roadmap, their division into four phases suggests a quarterly rollout. With the massive merger of ArcheAge and ArcheAge: Unchained last year, anticipation is at an all-time high for what lies ahead.

This article will list everything confirmed for ArcheAge in 2024, as revealed in the official roadmap.

ArcheAge Vision 2024 roadmap details

Roadmap: Phase 1 — Faction Improvements

The first phase of the Vision 2024 update will bring improvements to the Faction system and the Realm vs Realm (RvR) experience.

The following are the changes and improvements planned for the first phase of this update:

The Exile system that allowed players to switch between factions after fulfilling certain criteria was based on Faction Points to maintain an even balance between different factions. However, having failed to function as intended, this system is being revamped for this update, after which it will no longer be linked to any form of point system.

This update will also streamline the Akasch Invasion and overhaul this Faction competition to a field raid.

Roadmap: Phase 2 — New gameplay systems

The following are the updates planned for ArcheAge during the second phase of its roadmap:

Guild Base Capture

Global "Golden Plains Battle" Release

Collection Achievement Ellam Awakening

The Guild Base capture will allow players to compete on a Guild level in Faction competitions. Further information on this, as well as details about the new Golden Plains Battle system, will be disclosed at a later date.

Roadmap: Phase 3 — Garden Reboot

Garden of Gods will allow players to join cross-server raids (Image via Kakao Games)

With this major update in the title, players will be able to compete with other players from different servers of the same region. Furthermore, Stat Migrations and Ipnynsh Artifacts will be enhanced.

The following are the features that will be introduced in the third phase of this update:

Garden of the Gods, Black Dragon, and Kraken raid fields will allow players to join cross-server raids.

New growth system: Zodiac Constellations

Collection Achievement Sky Emperor Awakening

Roadmap: Phase 4 — Fairy race

The new Fairy race in ArcheAge (Image via Kakao Games)

In the final phase of this development roadmap, a new Fairy race will be introduced in the game. The title will also receive a new Equipment Transcend system, which will allow players to surpass the gear score of 30,000 Equipment Points.

Follow Sportkeeda for more news and updates on the upcoming MMORPGs.