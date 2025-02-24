ArcheAge publishers double down on back-to-back upcoming MMORPGs despite revenue recession

ArcheAge developers, Kakao Games, are pushing forward with major MMORPG releases despite financial struggles. The Korean gaming giant saw a rough Q4 2024, with declining revenue and operating losses. However, instead of taking a step back and cutting corners to make up for them, Kakao is doubling down by planning to launch new games.

Ad

The two new titles are named, Chrono Odyssey and ArcheAge Chronicles. The devs are planning to release both of these games by the end of 2026. In this article, we have shared everything we know so far about Kakao Games' current financial standing and future plans.

ArcheAge publishers, Kakao Games are planning to release two games to make up for their previous losses

Official promo of ArcheAge WAR (Image via Kakao Games)

Kakao Games' latest financial report highlights a mixed performance across segments. The PC division showed a slight increase in revenue, but the mobile sector suffered a 30% year-over-year decline.

Ad

Trending

Read more: ArcheAge Chronicles: Everything we know so far about the upcoming MMO

This drop aligns with a broader industry trend seen at NCSoft and Square Enix, where aging mobile titles and a lack of new releases have led to lower revenues. The minds at Kakao think the slump is caused by an absence of fresh titles and the natural decline of older games.

Despite these setbacks, the company is not backing down from its MMO ambitions. Chrono Odyssey, an open-world action RPG, is still slated for a Q4 2025 launch, with beta testing expected by summer. Meanwhile, ArcheAge Chronicles, the console-friendly successor to ArcheAge 2, has faced repeated delays but is now targeting a first-half 2026 release.

Ad

Official promo of ArcheAge WAR (Image via Kakao Games)

Kakao also sees Path of Exile 2 — which it is publishing in Korea — as a future revenue driver. The company believes its "snowballing model," built on expanding IPs, live service revenue, and continued DLC, will help it sustain long-term profitability.

Ad

Also read: 8 biggest MMORPG releases to look forward to in 2025 and beyond

The studio executives are also quite optimistic about their strategic regional expansion, and believe it will help boost their financial recovery. According to the updates, the company will be focusing on PC and console markets in North America and Europe while refining mobile strategies for global markets.

While financial losses have forced Kakao to streamline operations and downsize underperforming businesses, its commitment to launching new IPs is still there. With a packed release schedule, the company is betting on these new titles to reverse its fortunes in the coming years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback