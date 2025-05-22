ARK Survival Ascended devkit hints at possible Skill Tree feature coming in the future

When entering the character UI in ARK Survival Ascended, you will notice that a new tab is present. When you hover your mouse over it, the word "skill tree" will appear. This seems to be a new option that will become available sometime in the future. Alternatively, this could suggest that this new and improvised character-progression system could be added alongside the UE5.5 update.

This is because this new system is already built into the ARK Survival Ascended devkit. Nevertheless, this is not a confirmation of things, but rather a hint at what players could see in the next update or perhaps sometime in the near future. While the skill tree tab is present, it currently leads to a dead end when clicking on it. Here is more on the topic at hand.

ARK Survival Ascended devkit showcases an incomplete skill tree

Skill Tree showcase (Image via YouTube/Raasclark)

Based on what is known, the skill tree is still incomplete, but it does provide an idea of what it will look like when ready. There is one central skill, which then branches off in four different directions, and then further bifurcates and splits. This indicates that certain skills will be independent of other branches of the skill tree, while others could be co-dependent or perhaps be prerequisites to a certain skill.

This is not an uncommon practice in games, as certain skills often tie in or lead into one another. However, we cannot state with absolute certainty if that will be the case in ARK Survival Ascended. We also don't know what each skill could do. Despite there being some rudimentary artwork in place, there's no telling what each of them stands for.

Placeholder for skills (Image via YouTube/Raasclark)

However, we do know that there will be at least 33 skills for players to choose from when the option becomes available. One of the skills will increase the damage of your pickaxe and give a small chance to stun an enemy. Of course, these could just be placeholders and not actual values, but it's a sign of things to come, hopefully soon.

That's about everything we know about a skill tree potentially coming to ARK Survival Ascended. We could get more information as we get closer to the UE 5.5 update. Hopefully, the developers will give a sneak peek at skills, if we are getting them, that is. For the time being, the thought alone will have to suffice.

It will also be interesting to see skills tie into the overall progression system. They will very likely be split into active and passive skills, which will affect a variety of gameplay mechanics. It is surely exciting times ahead for the ARK Survival Ascended community.

