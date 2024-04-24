Ark Survival Ascended vs Evolved: Should you play the older game in 2024?

For a while now, fans of Ark Survival Ascended and Evolved have been arguing over which game is the top choice to play in 2024. Although the discussion has been going on for a while, the choice isn't as clear-cut as you might think. However, if you are a newcomer to the franchise, this article could help ease that decision by helping decide which dino-taming adventure to get into in 2024.

If you are a newcomer and want a casual adventure, then Ark Survival Ascended is the game for you to play in 2024. Ark Survival Evolved has been around since 2015, which is equivalent to being a relic in the ever-evolving gaming landscape.

However, like a fine wine, the age has only added depth and refinement to the title, yet its outdated visuals and clunky mechanics can make the new generation of gamers pull out their hair.

Disclaimer: This article is completely based on the writer's personal opinions.

Ark Survival Ascended vs Evolved: Which is best in 2024?

Which prehistoric world should you delve into? (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Over the years, Studio Wildcard has showered Evolved with an avalanche of updates, expansions, and community-driven mods, transforming it into a sprawling, content-rich game. Whether you're a solo survivor or a tribe leader, this dino-infested sandbox offers an unparalleled level of freedom and replayability that's hard to match.

On the other hand, Ark Survival Ascended isn’t a game that can be ignored. Developed by the same studio, this ambitious sequel took the Ark franchise to new, jaw-dropping heights. With cutting-edge graphics, revamped mechanics, and a fresh new selection of primordial animals, Ascended is the current definitive dino-taming experience.

However, this new shiny version of the almost decade-old game is still a fledgling hatchling compared to its predecessor. Although DLCs like Scorched Earth have arrived in Ascended, it has a relatively smaller content pool, compared to Evolved.

While its potential is undeniable, the wealth of content and player-driven creativity found in Evolved might be too tempting if you are a veteran of the series but cal also be overwhelming for the newcomers.

Should you play the Ark Survival Evolved in 2024?

Even if it's old, it is still worth a shot. (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The answer simply is, it depends on your preferences. If you're a newcomer to the Ark universe or crave the latest and greatest, Ark Survival Ascended is undoubtedly the perfect place to stake your claim.

But for those who've already tamed a few raptors and are quite familiar with the setting of the Ark franchise then the allure of Evolved's richly layered world and well fleshed out content could be impossible for you to resist.

Whichever path you choose, remember neither is bad. Whether you're dodging a rampaging Giganotosaurus or carefully cultivating your crop plots, these games offer an unparalleled opportunity to embrace your inner primal survivor.